The not as good but still lots of fun 1997 werewolf flick takes a bite out of 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray thanks to Turbine Media Group. When it comes to getting great genre movies on Blu-ray and/or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray - Turbine Media Group has been doing a bang-up job. Between Twister, The Hills Have Eyes, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Leatherface - among numerous other releases like Norther Exposure - Turbine has been cranking out some great content while also going the extra mile with bonus features, audio, picture quality, and unique packaging. After their already damned impressive An American Werewolf in London the German label is turning their attention towards the 1997 pseudo-sequel An American Werewolf in Paris - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. While not the greatest movie ever, I still have fond memories of checking it out in the theater and am looking forward to revisiting this furry fright flick.

