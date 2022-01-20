John Beyer, AIA

BRR is proud to announce Mariah Meyer, AIA has been named as president & CEO for our firm. Since joining BRR in 2010, she has worked across numerous sectors, including retail, hospitality and corporate environments. She was named principal in 2017 and promoted to Executive Vice President in 2019. Mariah's core strengths are managing multi-dimensional teams and mentoring emerging professionals in the field. She also serves on the Dean's Advisory Board for the KU School of Architecture and Design.

