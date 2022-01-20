ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

John Beyer, AIA

bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDLR Group has appointed John Beyer, AIA, to principal. Beyer, a founder of...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Buddy Gessel, AIA, LEED AP

DLR Group has appointed Buddy Gessel, AIA, LEED AP, to principal. Gessel’s 20+ year career has been dedicated to the design of educational facilities with a combined value of more than $700 million. He is committed to developing advanced integration of technology in practice including BIM analysis tools, allowing for an integrated design approach.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Richard Nowicki, AIA

DLR Group has appointed Rick Nowicki, AIA, to principal. Nowicki, with 26+ years of experience, brings design leadership to all his clients through critical thinking and the pursuit of excellence. His design aesthetic leads him to develop solutions for public environments that reflect the unique cultural, historical, and social context of a community. His contextual approach bridges the physical and emotional connection of a place to the ideal result.
DESIGN
bizjournals

Brian Leonard, AIA

DLR Group has appointed Brian Leonard, AIA, to principal. Leonard is passionate about ethical architecture; one that emphasizes sustainability, functional aesthetic, and meeting the goals of his clients. He is also committed to refining the process of construction and using technology as a tool for innovation.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Leanne Meyer-Smith, AIA, LEED AP BD+C

DLR Group has appointed Leanne Meyer-Smith, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, to principal. Meyer-Smith values the contribution of clients and their stakeholders, and understands the relationships between student and educator needs, and the realities of technical systems. In addition to a detailed knowledge of how a building is put together, she works with her clients to connect people to places of pride, meaning, and the best possible learning opportunities.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aia#Biotechnology#Design#Dlr Group
bizjournals

Kenneth Turner, AIA, NCARB

DLR Group has appointed Kenneth Turner, AIA, NCARB, to principal. Turner leads DLR Group’s tall building practice working with design teams and clients around the globe. He is recognized globally for his expertise in tall building design within urban design and the delivery of award-winning commercial office, hospitality, mixed-use, and residential buildings.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Nathan Casteel, AIA, LEED AP BD+C

DLR Group has appointed Nathan Casteel, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, to principal. Casteel is a talented designer with a broad range of project experience including K-12 schools, higher education institutions, high-rise buildings, and multi-use facilities throughout the world. A diverse career has contributed to his ability to find creative solutions for complicated issues that arise throughout the duration of a project.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Brian Carlson, AIA, LEED AP BD+C

McKinney York Architects is proud to announce the promotion of Brian Carlson, AIA, LEED AP BD+C to Principal. Since joining the firm in 2000, Brian’s honed design eye and extraordinary client service enriches collaborations with clients and elicits an authenticity in his work. Most recently, Brian led the team for the award-winning Montopolis Recreation and Community Center, certified LEED Gold. As Principal, Brian will lead design on projects of more ambitious scale and scope for the firm.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Mariah Meyer, AIA

BRR is proud to announce Mariah Meyer, AIA has been named as president & CEO for our firm. Since joining BRR in 2010, she has worked across numerous sectors, including retail, hospitality and corporate environments. She was named principal in 2017 and promoted to Executive Vice President in 2019. Mariah's core strengths are managing multi-dimensional teams and mentoring emerging professionals in the field. She also serves on the Dean's Advisory Board for the KU School of Architecture and Design.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biology
bizjournals

Benjamin Strain, AIA, LEED AP

DLR Group has appointed Benjamin Strain, AIA, LEED AP, to principal. Strain is an architect who focuses primarily on education facility design. He believes that good architecture connects to its environment and supports the users and visitors of the space.
ARCHITECTURE
bizjournals

Belinda Valenti, AIA

STUDIOS Architecture has promoted Belinda Valenti to Associate Principal. She has 20 years of experience in planning and design for commercial, R&D, residential, education, and cultural facilities. In addition to her considerable design talents, Belinda is highly technically skilled, with a special interest in building systems. An active member and frequent speaker for many industry organizations, she is also a member of STUDIOS' DEI Council. She joined the firm in 2017.
ARCHITECTURE
architects.org

Alexandra Gadawski AIA

As the BSA gets ready to celebrate the 2021 BSA Design Award winners, we are featuring profiles on individuals who served on the 2021 Design Award juries. The awards recognize remarkable achievements in architecture that serve as inspiration for practitioners, and elevate the potential for the positive impact that architecture has on our quality of life.
BOSTON, MA
bizjournals

John Costilow

EFPR Group is proud to announce the promotion of John Costilow, CPA to Partner. John has over ten years of public accounting experience. He currently functions as a Partner of the Firm and has responsibility for providing audit, accounting and consulting services for numerous educational and governmental organizations.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Bellevue consulting firm Scott S. Perry acquired by IT compliance company

Bellevue-based cybersecurity consulting firm Scott S. Perry, CPA PLLC has been acquired by Schellman, a Tampa, Florida-based IT compliance company. The Bellevue firm, named for Scott Perry, its founder and owner, will dissolve its brand, according to a Schellman spokesperson. Scott S. Perry has two employees, the spokesperson added, both of whom will be joining Schellman, which now has 388 total employees. The companies are not disclosing financial details of the deal, which was announced Monday.
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

ShipMonk doubles global footprint, adds 700 employees after acquisition

The acquired firm's CEO joined ShipMonk's executive team as chief product officer. Nominate your company for South Florida Business Journal's 2022 Business of the Year Awards! This program honors companies that set the standard for growth, service, quality, innovation and execution of a superb business strategy.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

National Church Residences' latest development rises along Livingston

A $33 million senior housing community is steadily rising along Livingston Avenue. The National Church Residences' project will include 26 affordable units, 11 at 80% of the area median income and 15 at 100%, and 77 market-rate units. It's taking over the former site of Brookwood Presbyterian Church at 2685 E Livingston Ave.
REAL ESTATE
nevadabusiness.com

Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd. Receives AIA NV Architecture Firm Award

Las Vegas, Nevada – Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd. was recognized with the Nevada American Institute of Architects (AIA) 2021 Firm Award. Every year, the AIA recognizes one architectural firm for each state who consistently produces distinguished architecture and has contributed to the profession and their respective communities. The AIA Architecture Firm Award is the highest honor the AIA bestows on an architecture practice for consistently producing distinguished architecture.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wyoming News

#21. Montana

- Average annual wage: $50,955 - Average hourly wage: $24.50 - Total employment: 2,490 The University of Montana offers a number of IT courses. Among these are network defense, software assurance, and cloud systems, meaning graduates will enter the workforce well-equipped to serve as IT specialists.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy