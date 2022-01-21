ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Taylor Co. sets new COVID-19 records yet again as new, active cases keep climbing

By Joey Hollingsworth
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District is reporting record COVID-19 numbers again after releasing new case data from Tuesday.

The health district, which has been releasing numbers a day late and did not report numbers on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, reported 552 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, another one-day record. The longstanding record of 337 recorded on Sept. 1, 2021 has been broken four times in the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lNkS_0drSDTPp00

Those numbers push the county’s active case count to another new record of 4,587. The longstanding record of 3,034 that was set on Nov. 27, 2020, was broken last Wednesday, Jan. 12, when there were 3,075 active cases. A new record has been set in this category every day since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPPRE_0drSDTPp00

The 33.55% 7-day positivity rate reported for Tuesday is also a new record, and is the fourth consecutive day that a new record in this category has been reached.

There have been 4,010 new cases reported in Taylor County so far in January, surpassing the previous monthly record of 3,409 recorded in November 2020.

Although hospitalization numbers are not approaching records at near the rate as case numbers, they are still trending upward in January, as Hendrick Health on Wednesday reported 95 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, more than double the 44 reported at the beginning of the month.

Hendrick is only reporting hospitalization data on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Cases in Taylor County kids are also rising, and more than half of them have come since the start of the current school year in August.

The 56 cases reported for Monday in kids ages 0-19 pushes the total number of children who have contracted COVID-19 to 4,210; including 2,126 that tested positive since school began in August.

It is likely that the true case totals are actually higher than reported, as results from at-home tests are not required to be reported to the health district.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
County
Taylor County, TX
State
Texas State
Taylor County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Taylor County, TX
Health
BigCountryHomepage

Alabama will be ready to execute death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation ‘within months’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The State of Alabama believes it will finalize its protocol for executing death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation “within months.” In a federal court hearing held Friday afternoon, Richard Anderson, a lawyer representing the state attorney general’s office, said that while the state could not provide a “date certain,” officials believe […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
BigCountryHomepage

Appeal dropped, Planned Parenthood vs Lubbock comes to an end

LUBBOCK, Texas — Planned Parenthood dropped its appeal Thursday against the City of Lubbock. An “unopposed motion to dismiss” was filed on the basis that the appeals case was not that far along (“no briefs have yet been filed in this appeal”). “Plaintiffs-appellants [Planned Parenthood] knowingly and voluntarily withdraw this appeal,” court records said. Planned […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Keep Climbing#Taylor Co#Ktab#Hendrick Health#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

North Abilene house fire spreads to nearby travel trailer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stronger winds Thursday made for elevated fire danger across the Big Country. A North Abilene home caught fire, creating thousands of dollars in damages. The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) reported a house fire on the 3900 block of Grape Street just before 9:00 p.m., smoke and flames travelling to an adjacent […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BigCountryHomepage

Homicide investigation underway near Kirby Lake in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating an overnight homicide in a neighborhood near Abilene’s Kirby Lake. The Abilene Police Department told KTAB and KRBC the homicide was part of a domestic disturbance that took place around midnight at a home on the 200 block of Miss Ellie Street, which is across from the lake. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy