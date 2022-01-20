Sheri Ginett, NCIDQ, IIDA

Bellevue-based cybersecurity consulting firm Scott S. Perry, CPA PLLC has been acquired by Schellman, a Tampa, Florida-based IT compliance company. The Bellevue firm, named for Scott Perry, its founder and owner, will dissolve its brand, according to a Schellman spokesperson. Scott S. Perry has two employees, the spokesperson added, both of whom will be joining Schellman, which now has 388 total employees. The companies are not disclosing financial details of the deal, which was announced Monday.

