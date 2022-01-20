ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sheri Ginett, NCIDQ, IIDA

bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDLR Group has appointed Sheri Ginett, NCIDQ, IIDA, to principal. Her...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Bellevue consulting firm Scott S. Perry acquired by IT compliance company

Bellevue-based cybersecurity consulting firm Scott S. Perry, CPA PLLC has been acquired by Schellman, a Tampa, Florida-based IT compliance company. The Bellevue firm, named for Scott Perry, its founder and owner, will dissolve its brand, according to a Schellman spokesperson. Scott S. Perry has two employees, the spokesperson added, both of whom will be joining Schellman, which now has 388 total employees. The companies are not disclosing financial details of the deal, which was announced Monday.
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

Beaverton software and services firm sold for $1.6B

Beaverton software and services company PK was acquired at the end of 2021 for $1.6 billion by California-based Concentrix Corp. (Nasdaq: CNXC). PK’s previous owner private equity firm the Carlyle Group sold its share to the California company in an all-cash transaction. The deal closed Dec. 27, and the two company’s are integrating, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BEAVERTON, OR
bizjournals

CSC ServiceWorks acquires Pittsburgh-based startup The Laundry Chute

The Laundry Chute LLC (TLC), a Pittsburgh-based laundry services provider that primarily pairs students on college campuses who need their clothes cleaned with other students who are willing to clean them, announced that it has been acquired by Melville, New York-based CSC ServiceWorks Co. James Janis, the company's CEO and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bizjournals

Funding wrap: Routefusion scores $10M; Pinwheel has very busy week

Get details below on recent funding deals: In the past week, three Austin-area companies reported a combined total of nearly $164 million in funding secured. These kinds of deals are a useful gauge of a company's evolution, and are sources of leads for real estate pros and other service providers.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse#Ncidq#Dlr Group
bizjournals

Related Beal tweaks plans for former P&G site in Fort Point

The changes include the addition of more affordable housing to the project mix’s of residential, office and laboratory space. Please join the Boston Business Journal and CIBC for an expert look at the critical factors impacting the economy as we enter 2022. 2022 Best Places to Work. Best People...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

National Church Residences' latest development rises along Livingston

A $33 million senior housing community is steadily rising along Livingston Avenue. The National Church Residences' project will include 26 affordable units, 11 at 80% of the area median income and 15 at 100%, and 77 market-rate units. It's taking over the former site of Brookwood Presbyterian Church at 2685 E Livingston Ave.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Executive Insights: A Q&A with Vince Parisi, president and CEO of Columbia Gas of Ohio

Join Columbus Business First president and publisher Nick Fortine as he sits down with Columbia Gas President and COO Vince Parisi for Executive Insights, a conversation with Central Ohio's C-suite and entrepreneurs. Learn about Parisi’s background, natural gas prices, market conditions, philanthropic initiatives, HEAP budget payment plans and much more.
COLUMBUS, OH
hawaiibusiness.com

IIDA Hoʻohuli Awards 2021

On behalf of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) Hawaiʻi Pacific Chapter, I sincerely appreciate the time you spent with us for our first ever virtual and our second biennial Ho‘ohuli Awards on October 21, 2021. The Ho‘ohuli Awards exemplifies design excellence and celebrates local interior design talent, and this year was nothing short of that. The Ho‘ohuli Awards furthers IIDA’s vision to support culture and positively impact the health and well-being of people’s lives through a greater understanding of interior design.
HONOLULU, HI
bizjournals

Study: SBA PPP dollars went mostly to business owners, shareholders

Out of the nearly $800 billion paid out through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, only about 23% to 34% went directly to workers who would have lost their jobs. That works out to a cost of roughly $170,000 to $257,000 per job-year retained, with an estimate that...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Johnson Controls to add autonomous robot to building security portfolio

Johnson Controls International is adding an autonomous robot to its Tyco security products line, promising patrols that protect people, prevent incidents and provide “operations beyond traditional security.”. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), which has many of its top executives in Glendale, doesn’t manufacture the robots but sources them from Ava...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy