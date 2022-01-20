ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almudena Sneider

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmudena Snider joined Realty San Antonio because she thought the company culture...

Funding wrap: Routefusion scores $10M; Pinwheel has very busy week

Get details below on recent funding deals: In the past week, three Austin-area companies reported a combined total of nearly $164 million in funding secured. These kinds of deals are a useful gauge of a company's evolution, and are sources of leads for real estate pros and other service providers.
ShipMonk doubles global footprint, adds 700 employees after acquisition

The acquired firm's CEO joined ShipMonk's executive team as chief product officer. Nominate your company for South Florida Business Journal's 2022 Business of the Year Awards! This program honors companies that set the standard for growth, service, quality, innovation and execution of a superb business strategy.
Bellevue consulting firm Scott S. Perry acquired by IT compliance company

Bellevue-based cybersecurity consulting firm Scott S. Perry, CPA PLLC has been acquired by Schellman, a Tampa, Florida-based IT compliance company. The Bellevue firm, named for Scott Perry, its founder and owner, will dissolve its brand, according to a Schellman spokesperson. Scott S. Perry has two employees, the spokesperson added, both of whom will be joining Schellman, which now has 388 total employees. The companies are not disclosing financial details of the deal, which was announced Monday.
Beaverton software and services firm sold for $1.6B

Beaverton software and services company PK was acquired at the end of 2021 for $1.6 billion by California-based Concentrix Corp. (Nasdaq: CNXC). PK’s previous owner private equity firm the Carlyle Group sold its share to the California company in an all-cash transaction. The deal closed Dec. 27, and the two company’s are integrating, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
U.S. mortgage rates jump significantly again

After U.S. mortgage rates rose modestly to start the New Year, they have jumped substantially in subsequent weeks, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.56% for the week ending Jan. 20 — up from 3.45% last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.77%.
Study: SBA PPP dollars went mostly to business owners, shareholders

Out of the nearly $800 billion paid out through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, only about 23% to 34% went directly to workers who would have lost their jobs. That works out to a cost of roughly $170,000 to $257,000 per job-year retained, with an estimate that...
Truist launches checking option with no overdraft fees as execs field questions on expenses

Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) is launching a new checking account program with no overdraft fees. Truist One Banking will launch this summer for all customers, CEO Bill Rogers told investors on today's conference call. It will offer a $100 buffer for negative balances, an up-to-$750 deposit-based credit line and loyalty rewards. He said Truist One will give clients more flexibility and help them manage liquidity in a more cost-effective way.
Johnson Controls to add autonomous robot to building security portfolio

Johnson Controls International is adding an autonomous robot to its Tyco security products line, promising patrols that protect people, prevent incidents and provide “operations beyond traditional security.”. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), which has many of its top executives in Glendale, doesn’t manufacture the robots but sources them from Ava...
