One of the most important characters of the last two decades of WWE is certainly its current COO: Triple H. After marrying the daughter of Chairman Vince McMahon, Stephanie, the Triple took over the reins of the company together to the father-in-law and his wife, until very recently taking care of managing the NXT brand entirely, with all his trusted staff who in the last period, however, have been torpedoed in all respects by the management, with important names that have been released, such as Samoa Joe, Road Dogg and William Regal.

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO