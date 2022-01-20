ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Activates Emergency Operations Center to Monitor Severe Winter Weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The City of Corpus Christi and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will activate today at 8:00 p.m. to monitor the severe winter weather forecasted to bring freezing temperatures to the Coastal Bend tonight and Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning tonight with the possibility of sleet and freezing rain. No roads have been closed, but Public Works crews are monitoring bridges and overpass locations to add rock to give surfaces traction if needed.

If the city receives sleet and freezing rain, residents are not encouraged to drive in those conditions. If you must drive, remember:

  • Be aware of roadway conditions and stay off roadways when possible.
  • Plan your route as back roads may be more dangerous than major roadways.
  • Expect delays and plan accordingly.
  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

Stay up to date; visit www.cctexas.com/weather for more information. You also can find updates on city social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc or call the Customer Call center at 361-826-CITY (2489).

