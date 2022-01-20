Corpus Christi – Nueces County Reports Two COVID-19 Related Deaths

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District received notification of two COVID-19 related deaths. The patients included one male and one female with ages ranging in their 70s and 80s. Comorbidities included heart disease, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and dementia. Our condolences go out to their family and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following: