ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

Total loss: Family displaced after house fire in Preble County

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPNQc_0drSC7Zn00

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is displaced after their home caught fire in West Alexandria Thursday.

Tom Smith, assistant chief with the West Alexandria Fire Department, said crews were called to the fire at the two-story home on North Main Street at 4:30 p.m. He said when crews arrived, they found that due to the construction of the older home, the fire found way through the walls to the attic.

Two adults were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out safely. Smith said the home is a total loss and the family is displaced. A company is assisting the residents for the night. No one was injured.

Firefighters talk safety following deadly fire in Dayton

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, however, Smith said it appears the fire started from a wood burning stove in the basement that was being used as a heat source.

Fire crews had to call the street department to salt the roads due to the water spilt on the ground turning to ice as crews battled the flames. Departments from Lewisburg, Eaton and Gratis assisted at the scene along with West Alexandria EMS and police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Woman, two dogs rescued from burning home in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman and her two dogs were rescued from her home after it caught fire early Friday morning. Around 1:40 am, Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire on Taywood Road in Clayton. When crews got on the scene, they found a woman trapped inside the burning building. […]
CLAYTON, OH
WDTN

Semi crash sends debris across roadway

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are clearing up the road after a semi-crash left debris strewn across the roadway. According to Huber Heights Dispatch, the semi and a pickup truck collided on I-70 westbound by the Gander RV store and the intersection with I-75. The call came in around 12 pm on Saturday, January […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Crews take down semi-trailer fire in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to the scene of a semi-trailer on fire early Friday morning, According to a Facebook post by the Vandalia Fire Department, a semi-trailer caught fire by mile marker 64 on I-75 Northbound. Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the back of the trailer and quickly worked to bring […]
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Crews called to rollover crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were called to a rollover crash in Riverside Friday night. Riverside Police told 2 NEWS the crash happened in the 1300 block of Brandt Pike at 7:38 p.m. It’s not known if anyone was injured in the crash. The cause of the crash is not known at this time. 2 […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, OH
City
Dayton, OH
City
Gratis, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, OH
State
Ohio State
City
West Alexandria, OH
Preble County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Preble County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Preble County, OH
WDTN

The Winery at Versailles temporarily halts operations following fire

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – The Winery at Versailles has temporarily halted operations after a fire broke out in its main building early Saturday morning. According to the Versailles Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the scene at 8:20 am and quickly got the fire under control. No injuries have been reported at this time, and […]
VERSAILLES, OH
WDTN

Firefighters talk safety following deadly fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It was a tragic scene Wednesday, January 20, 2022 after a fire ripped through a home on Xenia Ave. in Dayton. Neighbors tried to save the handicapped man trapped inside, but he did not make it. Firefighters are now urging people to come up with a plan in case of an […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Food pantry feeds Miami County hungry

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance will be hosting a pop-up food pantry to help families in need on this cold Saturday morning. On January 22, The Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance and Shared Harvest Foodbank will be providing food for 500 households at the upper Valley Career Center at 8811 […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Ems
WDTN

Englewood Police find car stolen from Columbus same day; suspect arrested

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A 36-year-old woman who allegedly stole a car from Columbus was arrested in Englewood Thursday. Englewood Police said they were alerted just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday of a disabled vehicle at the top of the exit ramp from westbound I-70 at Hoke Road. Before police arrived, dispatchers were already reviewing video […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WDTN

Shiloh church opens food pantry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton residents in need can find food at the Shiloh Church Food Pantry on Saturday, January 22. The Shiloh pantry said it is offering a variety of meat, vegetables and snacks in the southwest corner of the church. All neighborhood residents are welcome to come to the distribution, but a photo […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Several students taken into custody after large fight at Meadowdale High School

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Several students are in custody after a large fight broke out at Meadowdale High School Friday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers from Trotwood, Harrison Township and Five Rivers MetroParks responded to a large fight at Meadowdale High School just after 1 p.m. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man arrested for break-ins, more charges pending

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp City Police department arrested a man accused of breaking into a Monroe Township business only moments earlier. At approximately 11 pm on Thursday, January 20, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a business on the 2800 block of Stone Circle drive. The Sheriff’s Office […]
TIPP CITY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WDTN

WATCH: RTA releases video of shooting that injured 3

Warning: Some might find the video above disturbing DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The RTA released video Thursday of a shooting that injured three people, including a bus driver in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting was reported at the RTA Hub on 4 South Main Street at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday. Sergeant Williams with dispatch said three people were […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man indicted for 2021 fatal Riverside crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was indicted for counts relating to a fatal traffic crash that happened on Aug. 21, 2021. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, 56-year-old Michael King was indicted on four counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence – marijuana, one count […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Serial gas station robber arrested, charged

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Franklin Police Department has arrested the man suspected of robbing multiple gas stations in Franklin, as well as four other towns. According to the Franklin PD, Da’Sean McCleskey has been charged with aggravated robbery in three Franklin gas stations, two of which were on N. St. Rt. 123 in December, […]
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 19,000 cases, 700 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 21 follow: Total Change New cases 2,480,566 +19,697 Hospitalizations 104,390 +476 ICU admissions 12,462 +37 Deaths* 31,987 +742 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays  The […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy