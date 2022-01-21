Total loss: Family displaced after house fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is displaced after their home caught fire in West Alexandria Thursday.

Tom Smith, assistant chief with the West Alexandria Fire Department, said crews were called to the fire at the two-story home on North Main Street at 4:30 p.m. He said when crews arrived, they found that due to the construction of the older home, the fire found way through the walls to the attic.

Two adults were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out safely. Smith said the home is a total loss and the family is displaced. A company is assisting the residents for the night. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, however, Smith said it appears the fire started from a wood burning stove in the basement that was being used as a heat source.

Fire crews had to call the street department to salt the roads due to the water spilt on the ground turning to ice as crews battled the flames. Departments from Lewisburg, Eaton and Gratis assisted at the scene along with West Alexandria EMS and police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.