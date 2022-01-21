Crews working to repair water capacity at O.B. Curtis Water Plant
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson’s Public Works Department is working to restore water capacity due to a water main break that occurred on Claiborne Avenue and a membrane train going off line at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.
Chief Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said neighbors should begin seeing an improvement over night and that the system should recover fully by Friday, January 21.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0