Seth Rogen Talks Famous Knocked Up Scene That Was Totally Messed Up For The Cast

Can any of you Marvel fans out there possibly imagine Seth Rogen playing Ben Grimm, better known as The Thing? Yes, that is a very serious question. I mean, we did have his (sadly) former best friend and co-worker James Franco play Harry Osborn in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. And you know what? He was actually pretty good. When he was working with Seth Rogen, they made an iconic comedy duo. The difference between them is that James Franco has far more experience playing serious roles and I do believe that most fans would agree that he’s a better actor than Seth Rogen. No disrespect to Seth Rogen, not in the slightest. He is hilarious and he’s been proving that he can produce some very wacky and funny material. Just get on Amazon Prime and watch the animated Invincible series. He even voices an alien. It’s no question that what makes us love Seth Rogen is his iconic voice and use it to his comedic advantage. You can even listen to him as Pumba in the 2019 live-action The Lion King movie and he’ll instantly pull you in. And to think, we’re so used to hearing him be vulgar and joke about random things while smoking weed. That’s okay, because I believe he’s capable of having more range than some people will give him credit for. And for the record, I will point out that I didn’t see the 2015 Steve Jobs movie in full. I did see bits and pieces of Seth Rogen’s performance and he did show that he’s capable of playing more serious roles. That’s good, because I’d personally like to see him in more roles where he’s not playing typical Seth Rogen all the time.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO