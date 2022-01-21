ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Don Sinini’s “Drullish”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The music that Don Sinini makes is somewhere between the dancehall of Vybz Kartel and the emotional pop of...

Key Glock Shares New Song From Young Dolph Tribute Album: Listen

Memphis rapper Key Glock has shared his track that will appear on the forthcoming compilation Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph. The new song, “Proud,” arrives with a music video that has footage of Young Dolph, the newly renamed Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. Avenue, and Makeda’s Butter Cookies, where Dolph was fatally shot in November 2021. On the track, Key Glock raps about Dolph and his grief. Listen to the new song “Proud” below.
Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is ‘Bad Bitch Energy’

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Meta Angel”

FKA twigs has shared a new music video for her Caprisongs track “Meta Angel.” The visual was directed by Aidan Zamiri and filmed in London. Watch twigs wield a compound bow and shoot an arrow through her heart in the clip below. Caprisongs arrived last week. FKA twigs’...
Vybz Kartel
Bladee
Hear Marianne Faithfull’s Forceful ‘Vagabond Ways’ Demo for ‘Incarceration of a Flower Child’

Marianne Faithfull will give her 1999 album, Vagabond Ways, the deluxe treatment with a reissue due out March 4. She’s teasing the release with the demo recording for the album’s “Incarceration of a Flower Child,” a song Roger Waters wrote in 1968 but never recorded with Pink Floyd. On the demo, Faithfull sings along to a backdrop of acoustic guitars and one buzzy electric as she describes a scene of drinking cheap wine and smoking dope on Indian tapestry cushions. “Don’t get up to answer the door, just stay with me here on the floor,” she belts. “It’s going to get...
FKA Twigs Talks ‘Caprisongs’ Mixtape, Working With the Weeknd and ‘Learning to Turn Pain Into Joy’

With her just-released “Caprisongs” mixtape and a fresh affiliation with a new label, Atlantic, British singer-songwriter-producer FKA Twigs ups the ante on her eerily experimental sound and intimately nuanced lyrics and goes big. That’s not only because the genre-jumbling, multi-octave performer has invited brand-name featured guests such as Jorja Smith and the Weeknd to the party that is “Caprisongs.” Rather, it’s because the Gloucester, U.K.-born artist — real name Tahliah Barnett — is having any kind of party at all. The bottom line on Twigs has long been that her most ambitious music was deeply emotional and uncompromising. Darkly avant-garde, aggressive...
Earl Sweatshirt

Since 2013, Earl Sweatshirt has been committed to drawing out his thoughts in the fewest words possible. Both his debut album, Doris, and 2015’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside refined the verbose rhymes the California rapper made his name on while under Odd Future’s wing in the early 2010s. His love of words remained but he was searching for clarity, a quicker route to the sources of his anguish: his then-damaged relationship with his mother; the loss of his grandmother in 2013 and his father in 2017; and the constant negotiations of being young, Black, and in the limelight. His latest handful of projects—2018’s firestarter Some Rap Songs and 2019’s foreboding Feet of Clay—settled into language both blunt and poetic while burying themselves in soupy vocal mixes and tar-soaked beats. Their lyrics ventured into the deep waters of Earl’s mind and funneled back undiluted grief, trauma, and joy.
Joey Bada$$ Shares Video for New Song “The Rev3nge”: Watch

Joey Bada$$ has returned with a new single, and it’s the first song he’s shared from his next album (which hasn’t yet been detailed). “The Rev3nge,” produced by Powers Pleasant, is out now via Columbia Records. It arrives with a new music video directed by Child. Watch the video below.
Listen to WTM Milt’s “Do Better”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. World Tour Mafia are trying to have a good time and stack a little bread in the process. After putting out solid posse cuts, the young rappers that make up the Midwest crew have begun releasing solo mixtapes like DaeMoney’s Slae Season and Scoob’s Scoob & Sydney Tour the World. Next in line is WTM Milt, whose tape Dog$hit & Ammunition pairs his laid-back flow with a mix of woozy and hard-hitting beats. An early highlight is “Do Better,” where Milt raps over a beat chill enough for a Larry June tape, drenching his words in swag. The simplicity of what he says is irrelevant, all that matters here is that he sounds cool.
The Euphoria Teens’ Taste in Rap Is Ridiculous

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. All the Euphoria kids love 1990s and 2000s rap hits. The most unbelievable aspect of Euphoria isn’t that everyone goes to school dressed like they’re...
“Come My Way” [ft. Krazie Bone]

​​Life is a high-stakes game, and you had better play it like the buzzer is sounding. Whether he was naming his 2016 release Bucket List Project or examining the ravages of losing a beloved cousin too early on his affecting 2018 album CARE FOR ME, Saba has always rapped like someone who is afraid their number is about to be called.
Listen to Jack White’s “Love Is Selfish”

Jack White is getting ready for a busy 2022 with two new records in the pipeline. The first, Fear of the Dawn will arrive in April with the second, Entering Heaven Alive, due on July 22. Today White has shared the mellow and charming "Love Is Selfish" from Entering Heaven Alive. Check out a video, in which a blue-haired White performs the song in an intimate setting, above.
Listen to the groundbreaking hits of the Fab Four spanning the'60's and the '70's

There are three great concerts coming to the Canyon Clubs. On January 21, The Fab Four, will take the stage at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. If you close your eyes and listen to The Fab Four sing a Beatles song, you will think that the boys from Liverpool had transported themselves back from the '60's. That's how accurate and authentic their sound is – arguably the world's best Beatles tribute band.
The xx’s Romy Joins Fred Again.. and Haai on New Song “Lights Out”: Listen

Fred Again.. has released a new song called “Lights Out.” It’s a collaboration with Romy of the xx and London-based electronic artist Haai. Check it out below. “I started this song on my laptop on a train up to the Scottish Highlands and immediately sent it to Romy and Teneil (Haai) because it felt super special to me,” said Fred Again.. in a statement. “Romy’s lyrics and voice are just like a hug from a rave angel.”
Russ Is Embracing The Spirit Of Independence In 2022

Since completing his contractual obligations to Columbia Records in 2020 with the release of Shake the Snow Globe, his third album with the label, Russ has been on an independent tear. That same year, the crossover star rediscovered the hunger of an indie artist with CHOMP, an album on which he volleyed bars with the likes of Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, and Benny the Butcher. Receiving rave reviews for its displays of lyricism, CHOMP was hailed as a creative milestone for Russ, as it proved his ability to combine the dense rhyme spills of a die-hard rapper with the signature...
Dodging Dues

Since debuting in 2017, Garcia Peoples’ greatest challenge has been to get people to forget what they’re called. You don’t name your psychedelic rock band after the most famous member of the most famous psychedelic rock band of all time if you’re not up for the challenge. And while their particular trip has often taken them through the Grateful Dead’s astral wake, they’ve steadily widened their sound and ambition over the past five years to include touches of dub, sticky Bitches Brew jazz, and tetchy post-punk. They’re too nervy to be a proper jam band, but they jam way too much to be anything else. Dodging Dues, the New Jersey sextet’s fifth studio album, dials back some of the abrasion of 2020’s Nightcap at Wits’ End, but its easeful tour of muscular riff-rock, noodly song suites, and curtsying pastoral folk settles further into a sound worth taking on its own merits. If you pick up this record in the hopes of hearing someone imitate the tone of Jerry Garcia’s tiger guitar, look elsewhere.
“Rush”

Raveena’s music unfurls slowly, dwelling in wistfully recounted dreams and a rich vein of feminine energy that winds through her relationships with family and the natural world. Her songs have always been intimate and personal, but the lead single from her forthcoming album, Asha’s Awakening, channels these interests through a new persona. “Rush” is sung from the perspective of Asha, a “Punjabi space princess” living on a foreign planet and learning “highly advanced spiritual intelligence” from its inhabitants.
Beach House Share 5 New Songs: Listen

Beach House have shared five more new songs—the latest quadrant of their 18-song full-length Once Twice Melody. Listen to Chapter 3—“Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever”—below. The band announced Once Twice...
Watch Kaytranada and H.E.R. Perform “Intimidated” on Fallon

Kaytranada was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He was joined by H.E.R. for a performance of “Intimidated”—the title track from the producer’s late 2021 EP. Watch it happen below. Plus, watch a bit of H.E.R.’s backstage rehearsal with Kaytranada.
Listen to Sevdaliza’s new song “High Alone”

Dutch-Iranian singer-songwriter Sevdaliza first came across our radar in 2017 in the lead-up to her debut album ISON. Since then she's shared the similarly-acclaimed projects The Calling and Shabrang co-produced with her longtime collaborator Mucky and released on her own label Twisted Elegance. Known for her gothic, trip-hop inspired textures and embrace of so-called "artificial" signal processing, Sevdaliza returns today with "High Above," her first new single of 2022.
