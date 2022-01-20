ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What’s Trending: What Are Your Thoughts On Year 1 Of The Biden-Harris Administration? [WATCH]

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 3 days ago
It goes without saying that many were quite ready for the Trump Administration to be a thing of the past, yet current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have seen their share of both positive and negative feedback in the year since they took over operations in The White House.

Today we had an interesting discussion for the “What’s Trending” report to share our opinions after a full year under the Biden-Harris Administration.

For Special K, he understands the uphill battle that Biden has faced against an opposing Republican party. Eva also gave Biden props for inheriting the climate control issue that Trump previously tried to play off as a non-existing crisis. Rickey himself felt a bit of nervousness on how Republicans are trying to control voting rights and the history of racism in America. Of course, we’d love to hear what you have to say on the subject as well.

Take a listen below to “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to hear what the people had to say about Year 1 under the Biden-Harris administration:

The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
Deadline

Tom Hanks Narrates Video Marking One Year Of Joe Biden’s Presidency

Tom Hanks narrates a new spot that marks year one of Joe Biden’s presidency, one that tries to reinforce a message that the country is on the right track. The video comes from the Biden Inaugural Committee. The spot will run on broadcast and cable on Thursday, and then on digital platforms over the next week, with unspent funds that the committee had left over from last year, according to Axios. The two minute spot also comes amid sagging poll numbers for Biden, as Democrats scramble to save their majorities in this year’s midterms. At a press conference on Wednesday, Biden outlined...
POPSUGAR

Biden's First Year in Office: A Look at What It's Meant For Families

It has officially been one year since President Joe Biden first took office, and back on Jan. 20, 2021, citizens were faced with an unrelenting pandemic and a deeply divided nation. On that front, not much seems to have changed: the highly contagious Omicron variant has driven coronavirus case counts to record levels in the United States, which has upending nearly all aspects of life. The surge has caused worker shortages that have forced businesses to close up shop, hospitals to operate at capacity, and schools to shut down.
News Talk 1490

Vowing Kamala Harris Will Be His 2024 Running Mate, Biden Addresses Black Voters In Wide-Ranging Press Conference

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The president said in no uncertain terms that Vice President Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024, reassuring skeptics amid speculation about both of their futures while also admitting that he understood — while pushing back against — the narrative that he may have let down Black voters to whom campaign promises have not been kept.
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

