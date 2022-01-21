QUICK AND CONVENIENT: Your guide to at-home COVID testing

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - TONIGHT: A weak clipper system will move pass the Northland during the evening hours which will limit the snow chances. The Brainerd could see a brief snow episode during the early evening hours. Otherwise, tonight will be another bitter cold evening with temperatures falling to -10 to -15 degrees with wind chills between -20 to -30 degrees. Due to this, the NWS has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for only the Minnesota counties through noon on Sunday. Once the weak clipper system moves pass the Northland, the clouds will quickly dissipate giving away to a mostly clear evening. Radiational cooling will cause the temperatures to drop quickly. Winds will be from the northwest between 5-10 mph. Stay warm!

DULUTH, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO