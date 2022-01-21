ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How companies are harnessing technology to improve the workplace experience

By GISuser
gisuser.com
 2 days ago

Work has changed dramatically over the past two years for those in the knowledge and tech industries. To try and establish a new normal in the office, companies are turning to technology to improve the workplace experience and keep staff motivated about coming into the office. Work from home...

gisuser.com

Comments / 0

Related
hbr.org

How Leaders Can Build Connection in a Disconnected Workplace

Another way to think of the Great Resignation is as the “Great Disconnection.” In the wake of the pandemic and the vast shift to flexible work from anywhere policies, 65% of workers say they feel less connected to their coworkers. Employee disconnection is one of the main drivers of voluntary turnover, with lonely employees costing U.S. companies up to $406 billion a year. Research by Cigna shows that lonely employees have a higher risk of turnover, lower productivity, more missed days at work, and lower quality of work. Meanwhile, BetterUp found that employees who experience high-levels of belonging have a drop in turnover risk, an increase in job performance, a reduction in sick days, and an increase in employer promoter score, which results in an annual savings of $52 million for a 10,000-person company.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
laptopschamp.com

How to Advance Your Company to Be on The Right Side of Technological Disruption?

Being relevant is critical to business success. In a constantly evolving digital world, companies must keep up with digital trends to meet customer expectations. Technological disruption is changing our workplaces and the way we work. Businesses now face the challenge of deciding which capabilities they need to develop to be able to thrive in a digital world.
BUSINESS
gisuser.com

Selecting Recruitment Software for Growing Companies

Many business owners dread the recruiting process due to its challenges. Recruitment involves a seemingly endless process starting with posting an open job advert. Then, you have to sift through numerous applications, find potential candidates, interview them and hire the best person. Growing companies often find this process daunting and time-consuming.
SMALL BUSINESS
gisuser.com

Benefits of Managed IT Services for Your Business

Managed IT services is the process of outsourcing business IT services to a third-party company. Whether you are a startup or a well-established business, managed IT services can make things easier for your business and allow you to focus on key business activities. By adopting managed IT services, business owners...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Office Equipment#Security Camera#Workplace Safety#Home Office#Casual Fridays
gisuser.com

Freelance vs. In-house for Software Development: What To Choose?

Most people consider the difference between freelance and in-house software development insignificant. These two categories create and maintain software—and this is why most people don’t bother comparing their differences. However, you need to note that different software development projects require different development approaches. Thus, what works for a startup or small business might not work for a large enterprise.
SOFTWARE
gisuser.com

Does Your Business Need SaaS in 2022? Yes and Why

Software as a Service, or SaaS, has been available for business since the early 2000s. This platform has grown in popularity over the years, with its distribution increasing by over 59% in 2018. This indicates that SaaS comes packed with tons of benefits for small businesses. The platform allows users to rent software rather than buying it.
SOFTWARE
gisuser.com

Call For Participation: OGC Geotech Interoperability Experiment

The Geotech IE will ensure that geotechnical engineering data can seamlessly move between GIS and BIM environments in support of engineering and infrastructure projects. 21 January 2022: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) has issued a Call for Participation (CFP) to solicit proposals for the OGC Geotech Interoperability Experiment (IE). Proposal submissions close on February 10, 2022.
INDUSTRY
gisuser.com

What are the Advantages of Web Apps for Businesses? (Short Guide)

In the 21st century, web apps are an essential tool for businesses – and this guide is going to explain why. Web applications (web apps) are interactive websites that can be accessed through the internet by computers, smartphones, and tablets. Thousands of businesses around the world now use web...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Coach to Incorporate Regenerative Raw Materials Into Future Product + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 20, 2022: Tapestry, Inc. and its Coach brand announced on Thursday that they are taking steps to further improve the sustainability of their supply chains through a new partnership with the Savory Institute’s Land to Market Program, the first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture. By utilizing regenerative raw materials that have a net positive impact on the environment, improve biodiversity, and result in a reduction of CO2 emissions, Tapestry and Coach will be able to further reduce its...
ENVIRONMENT
gisuser.com

There is more than One Reason to Use PSOhub Project Management Tool

In the digital age, project management tools have become integral to run consistent, productive, and transparent business operations. The fact of the matter is that companies wouldn’t be able to handle a high volume of projects without project management tools. With a project management tool, managers complete tasks on...
SOFTWARE
CIO

The End Goal is to Improve the User Experience

When we at Boomi talk about integrated experiences, we’re really speaking about the vision we see possible to help our customers fulfill wishes — to provide a seamless, friction-free personal experience to the user, whoever they are. It’s hard to imagine there’s anyone out there who doesn’t want...
COMPUTERS
gisuser.com

HOW PAINTING CONTRACTOR SOFTWARE CAN IMPROVE YOUR BUSINESS?

Modern technology has offered paint contractors new tools to reduce labor and enhance earnings, ranging from project management tools to paint evaluation software. As a paint contractor, you most likely got into the company because you like painting, not because you enjoy performing bookkeeping, filling out papers, or calculating estimates. But, in fact, owning a business necessitates learning the fine art of operating a business, which frequently entails a slew of paperwork that must be completed outside of office hours.
SOFTWARE
Middletown Press

How to Harness the Power of Macro Decision-Making

Every day we are faced with a barrage of decisions, from the macro (including hiring, firing and product development) to micro (personal attire, coffee section… even which road to take). As the rate of change and pace of work life increase, business leaders who don’t get smart about categorizing choices run the risk of succumbing to their sheer volume. Decision fatigue is all too real, but for many, it’s entirely avoidable. Here’s how:
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How B2B Companies Can Weather the Supply Chain Storm Using Payments Technology

There is no quick fix for the supply chain issues that continue to plague companies worldwide. In the short term, businesses can alleviate some of the supply chain pressures re-evaluating their B2B payments strategies to meet customers where they are, better manage cash flow and protect themselves against fraud. Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy