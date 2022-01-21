ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid hunger crisis, Biden urged to release frozen Afghan funds

By RACHEL OSWALD
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — Calls are growing on Capitol Hill for the Biden administration to release some of the billions of dollars in seized Afghan financial assets the United States is keeping frozen. The calls from dozens of Democrats, and at least one Republican, have become more urgent in recent...

The Intercept

Democrats Dicker in Congress as Biden Flirts With Afghan Genocide

As the Taliban was approaching Kabul this past summer, Afghanistan’s independent central bank called an emergency meeting. Whatever happened next, the board members knew, at least one thing was certain: a shock to the country’s economy was coming. The U.S. had spent nearly two decades building a sophisticated, professional central banking institution designed to help the country weather such shocks.
POLITICO

What Biden is — and isn’t — doing to help Afghans

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. After months of the media ignoring the horrific humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan, the issue has suddenly stormed back into the news — with some taking aim at President JOE BIDEN for his role in the nation’s collapse.
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Peter Meijer
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
abc27 News

US announces $308M in aid for Afghans as crisis grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Tuesday announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago. White House national security council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement that the new aid from the U.S. Agency […]
kfgo.com

Iran calls for release of Afghan funds during Taliban envoy’s visit

KABUL (Reuters) – The Taliban administration’s acting foreign minister travelled to Iran to meet with his Iranian counterpart, who called for Afghan financial assets blocked since the Taliban takeover to be released for humanitarian purposes. A spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday the visit did not...
The Independent

Biden taps combat-hardened officer to lead Central Command

A senior Army three-star general with extensive experience in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars has been nominated to become the top U.S. commander for the Middle East.President Joe Biden has nominated Army Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla to head U.S. Central Command and be promoted to four-star general, according to multiple U.S. officials. The Senate Armed Services Committee notice says only that Kurilla has been nominated to become a general, and does not detail which job he would get if confirmed. But his nomination for U.S. Central Command has been expected for several months. U.S. officials confirmed the planned job...
KTLA

Hundreds of Afghans denied humanitarian entry into U.S.

Haseena Niazi had pinned her hopes of getting her fiancé out of Afghanistan on a rarely used immigration provision. The 24-year-old Massachusetts resident was almost certain his application for humanitarian parole would get approved by the U.S. government, considering the evidence he provided on the threats from the Taliban he received while working on women’s health […]
AFP

Humanitarian aid tops agenda as Taliban meet Western officials

Human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where hunger threatens millions, will be in focus at talks opening Sunday in Oslo between the Taliban, the West and members of Afghan civil society. In their first visit to Europe since returning to power in August, the Taliban will meet Norwegian officials as well as representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy and the European Union. The Taliban delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi. On the agenda will be "the formation of a representative political system, responses to the urgent humanitarian and economic crises, security and counter-terrorism concerns, and human rights, especially education for girls and women", a US State Department official said.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Biden, Japan's Kishida vow to 'push back' on China

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to "push back" against China and condemned North Korea's spate of missile tests, while Biden underlined US commitment to defending Japan, in virtual talks Friday. In a video meeting that lasted about one hour and 20 minutes, Biden also agreed to travel to Japan in late spring of this year for an official visit and summit of the Quad, which groups Australia, India, Japan and the United States, a senior US official said. Biden has made restoring the importance of the US-Japanese relationship a priority since taking office exactly a year ago, following his predecessor Donald Trump's questioning the benefit of even longstanding US alliances in both Asia and Europe. After the meeting, which took place by video link behind closed doors, Biden tweeted that it was "an honor to meet with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the US-Japan Alliance -- the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," using an alternative name for the Asia-Pacific region.
WORLD

