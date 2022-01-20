ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

POLL: It's been exactly one year since President Biden took office. Do you think he is doing a good job?

 2 days ago

AL.com

Biden’s approval rating drops to new low in poll; president says he doesn’t ‘believe the polls’

President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped to a new low in the latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. Fifty-six percent of responders said they either somewhat or strongly disapproved of Biden’s performance compared to 43% who said they somewhat or strongly approved of the job being done by the president. The same poll showed just 28% of Americans wanted Biden to run for reelection in 2024, including only 48% of Democrats.
The Independent

Voices: Biden’s first year in office hasn’t been a total disaster. But it wasn’t good either

Poor old Joe Biden. It’s not a great time to be the president. A year into the job he’s been aiming for since the early days of his decades-long career in politics, the 79-year-old commander-in-chief isn’t faring well.A new poll released on the one-year anniversary of his presidency puts Biden’s approval rating at just 40 per cent. Even by modern-day standards (by which, of course, I mean the dismal approval ratings seen by former president Donald Trump), it’s not good.A miserable red line charting Biden’s approval rating is on a consistent downward trend from the day he took office to...
sdstandardnow.com

Whither Wall Street? It’s been a great ride since Biden was elected, but what next? C’mon, crystal ball. Don’t fail me now.

My readers know that I’ve been unflinchingly bullish on the stock market since Joe Biden was elected - and not just bullish but gleefully so. My recurring meme has been that the market has made Donald Trump look like a fool when he made that absurd utterance during one of his pre-election debates with Biden. “The market will crash like you’ve never seen before,” warned Trump about the consequences of a Joe Biden victory.
