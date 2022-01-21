ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Dota 2 regional tournaments to replace DPC Winter Tour Major, TI11 to feature expanded roster

By Cale Michael
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dota 2 competitive scene has been in a strange state since Valve canceled the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Major, but it looks like the company has already settled on an early format for a replacement—and a potential expansion for The International 11. According to Dota...

