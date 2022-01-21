ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

There is more than One Reason to Use PSOhub Project Management Tool

By GISuser
gisuser.com
 2 days ago

In the digital age, project management tools have become integral to run consistent, productive, and transparent business operations. The fact of the matter is that companies wouldn’t be able to handle a high volume of projects without project management tools. With a project management tool, managers complete tasks...

gisuser.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheartguitarblog.com

PreSonus Studio One 5.5 Update Delivers New Mastering Tools and More

Baton Rouge, Louisiana—January 2022 PreSonus® has released Studio One® 5.5, a major update to its award-winning recording and production software (DAW). Studio One 5.5 adds improvements for production, performance, and especially mastering. The first and still only DAW with an integrated mastering environment, Studio One 5.5’s Project Page is now even more powerful. The number one user feature request for the Project Page is now available. With Studio One 5.5, the Project Page now provides full track volume, master volume and insert-effects plug-in parameter automation. Write automation in real-time, using a mouse or hardware controller, or by using the powerful Paint Tool. Clip Gain Envelopes have also been added to the Project Page, enabling you to precisely fix gain issues while mastering, without using dynamics plug-ins. Use the new Listen Bus on the Project Page to monitor through your favorite room-correction plug-ins or headphone monitoring tools without affecting the Master output. Free up processing power for complex mastering chains without losing the ability to make adjustments later using Track Transform. It’s all new in Studio One 5.5 Professional.
COMPUTERS
outsourcing-pharma.com

More than ever expected of today’s data managers: IQVIA

With the amount of available data increasing and technology evolving, says a company leader, the job of data manager is more demanding than ever before. It’s not like clinical data management has ever been a job for the faint of heart. However, the role is more complex than it ever has been, thanks to advanced data collection and analytical technologies, regulatory shifts, market demands, and other factors.
INDUSTRY
gisuser.com

GEOINT 2022 Innovative Tradecraft Competition

USGIF and OGC bring you the third annual Innovative Tradecraft Competition, an opportunity for USGIF and OGC members to demonstrate innovative GEOINT solutions addressing mission problems through visualization, discovering needles in needle stacks, data sharing, and interoperability. While last year’s competitors set a high-water mark, we’re excited to see who...
ECONOMY
gisuser.com

HOW PAINTING CONTRACTOR SOFTWARE CAN IMPROVE YOUR BUSINESS?

Modern technology has offered paint contractors new tools to reduce labor and enhance earnings, ranging from project management tools to paint evaluation software. As a paint contractor, you most likely got into the company because you like painting, not because you enjoy performing bookkeeping, filling out papers, or calculating estimates. But, in fact, owning a business necessitates learning the fine art of operating a business, which frequently entails a slew of paperwork that must be completed outside of office hours.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Management#Workflow Management#Project Managers#There Is More#Task Management#Salesforce#Crm#Psohub#Solid Team Workflow
petapixel.com

PhotoShelter Acquires Third Light to Add More Data Management Tools

PhotoShelter has acquired United Kingdom-based digital asset management (DAM) software provider Third Light in a move that is designed to expand PhotoShelter’s capabilities for enterprises, organizations, and visual creatives. What is Digital Asset Management?. Digital asset management companies offer software that stores, organizes, and shares digital media files like...
TECHNOLOGY
gisuser.com

Selecting Recruitment Software for Growing Companies

Many business owners dread the recruiting process due to its challenges. Recruitment involves a seemingly endless process starting with posting an open job advert. Then, you have to sift through numerous applications, find potential candidates, interview them and hire the best person. Growing companies often find this process daunting and time-consuming.
SMALL BUSINESS
gisuser.com

Benefits of Managed IT Services for Your Business

Managed IT services is the process of outsourcing business IT services to a third-party company. Whether you are a startup or a well-established business, managed IT services can make things easier for your business and allow you to focus on key business activities. By adopting managed IT services, business owners...
SMALL BUSINESS
gisuser.com

What are the Advantages of Web Apps for Businesses? (Short Guide)

In the 21st century, web apps are an essential tool for businesses – and this guide is going to explain why. Web applications (web apps) are interactive websites that can be accessed through the internet by computers, smartphones, and tablets. Thousands of businesses around the world now use web...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
gisuser.com

1Spatial unveils new survey capabilities in 1Edit

Cambridge, UK, 20th January 2022, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global geospatial software and solutions leader, have extended the capability of their survey application, 1Edit, with increased support for photos and 2.5D data. 1Edit 3.1 allows users to attach feature photos, including automated geotagging, which enables surveyors to visualise assets and fine...
SOFTWARE
gisuser.com

Does Your Business Need SaaS in 2022? Yes and Why

Software as a Service, or SaaS, has been available for business since the early 2000s. This platform has grown in popularity over the years, with its distribution increasing by over 59% in 2018. This indicates that SaaS comes packed with tons of benefits for small businesses. The platform allows users to rent software rather than buying it.
SOFTWARE
gisuser.com

Freelance vs. In-house for Software Development: What To Choose?

Most people consider the difference between freelance and in-house software development insignificant. These two categories create and maintain software—and this is why most people don’t bother comparing their differences. However, you need to note that different software development projects require different development approaches. Thus, what works for a startup or small business might not work for a large enterprise.
SOFTWARE
gisuser.com

Why VoIP Systems Are Popular Among Small Business

Stats suggest that more than 60% of businesses are moving to VoIP services ditching traditional phone systems. By 2024, the VoIP market is likely to reach a growth amounting to almost $200 billion. Switching to a VoIP system also enables companies to reduce 50% costs in telecom services. And the ones who benefit the most from such business VoIP solutions are small and new businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS
gisuser.com

Understanding The Key Differences and Benefits Between SFTP And FTPS

As technology is becoming more and more advanced day by day, people have started to take it for granted. But, ever wondered how easy it has become to transfer files from one device to another and upload, rename, delete or download them easily in no time? Well, it’s all because of the FTP protocol. One may find many types of FTP, but here only the SFTP and the FTPS will be discussed in detail.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

5 tools helping companies more effectively manage cybersecurity in 2022

As more companies focus on digital adoption goals in 2022, finding security tools to detect malicious activity is top-of-mind for executives. Cybercrime is on the rise, with no signs of slowing down. Recent findings show a 358% increase in malware activity. Further, each day, the AV-TEST Institute registers over 450,000 new malicious programs and potentially unwanted applications, with new malware cropping up at an alarming rate. Some experts even believe cybercrime is the number one problem with mankind and that cyberattacks pose a bigger threat to humanity than nuclear weapons.
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

This tiny wireless engraving tool comes with 42 carving + polishing bits, making it more compact and affordable than a Dremel

The third in Arrowmax’s portable tool-set collection, the SGS PRO gives you a small, wireless rotary tool that lets you carve, engrave, grind, sand, and polish. It follows in the lines of its predecessors, the SES PRO (an electric screwdriver kit) and the SDS Pro (an electric drill-pen). Catering to a separate audience of creators and hobbyists, the SGS PRO is perfect for craftwork, whether you’re creating miniatures, jewels, prototypes, or even sculptures.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

4G Technology is Used in More than 60% of all IoT Cellular Modules

Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has been actively monitoring the activities of 52 IoT cellular module vendors for the last two years, collating all available information about their module portfolios into a single central repository, to offer a thorough overview of all that is available. The first release of this dataset contains information about the vendors, technology, spectrum utilization, form factor, and any value-added features for each module model.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy