There is more than One Reason to Use PSOhub Project Management Tool

Baton Rouge, Louisiana—January 2022 PreSonus® has released Studio One® 5.5, a major update to its award-winning recording and production software (DAW). Studio One 5.5 adds improvements for production, performance, and especially mastering. The first and still only DAW with an integrated mastering environment, Studio One 5.5’s Project Page is now even more powerful. The number one user feature request for the Project Page is now available. With Studio One 5.5, the Project Page now provides full track volume, master volume and insert-effects plug-in parameter automation. Write automation in real-time, using a mouse or hardware controller, or by using the powerful Paint Tool. Clip Gain Envelopes have also been added to the Project Page, enabling you to precisely fix gain issues while mastering, without using dynamics plug-ins. Use the new Listen Bus on the Project Page to monitor through your favorite room-correction plug-ins or headphone monitoring tools without affecting the Master output. Free up processing power for complex mastering chains without losing the ability to make adjustments later using Track Transform. It’s all new in Studio One 5.5 Professional.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO