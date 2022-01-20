ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flaherty&Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund declares $0.067 dividend

By Urvi Shah
Cover picture for the articleFlaherty&Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO) declares $0.067/share monthly dividend, in line with...

Signet declares $0.18 dividend

Signet (NYSE:SIG) declares $0.18/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Feb. 25; for shareholders of record Jan. 28; ex-div Jan. 27. The company board increased its share repurchase authorization by $500M. Read here further. See SIG Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund declares $0.77 dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) declares $0.77/share quarterly dividend, 67.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.46. Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 21; ex-div Feb. 20.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund declares $0.09 dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declares $0.09/share monthly dividend, 20% increase from prior dividend of $0.07. Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 24; ex-div March 23. See TEAF Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth. from the press release,. cef.ecofininvest.com/... January 18, 2021 – Ecofin...
The Press

B. Riley Financial Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) has declared cash dividends on its 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYP) and its 7.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: RILYL) (collectively, the "Preferred Stock"), each series of which is represented by depositary shares. Each depositary share represents 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the respective Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share.
Silvergate Capital, Marathon Digital fall the most this week among financial sector amid bitcoin sell-off

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) -30.1% tops this week's five biggest losers (with a market cap of $2B+) in the financial sector after the crypto bank's Q4 earnings trailed the consensus, in addition to bitcoin (BTC-USD) and the broader crypto market extending losses past key technical levels. Still, the stock got upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs following the sell-off.
SmartAsset

Why Your Portfolio’s Asset Allocation May Be Off

How much cash do you have in your portfolio? While conventional wisdom suggests limiting the size of your cash position, a recent study from Dalbar calls for holding enough cash and cash equivalents to cover five years’ worth of expenses. … Continue reading → The post Why Your Portfolio’s Asset Allocation May Be Off appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Kinder Morgan guides for 40% profit boost to $2.5B in 2022

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.4% post-market after reporting a slight Q4 earnings beat and distributable cash flow of $0.48/share, vs. $0.55 in the year-ago quarter and $0.47 consensus estimate. Kinder Morgan says DCF/share was down Y/Y primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year quarter. For the full...
Centennial Resource Development: Net Debt Should Be Significantly Reduced In 2022 At Current Strip

Centennial may be able to generate around $450 million in positive cash flow in 2022. Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) may be able to generate approximately $450 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at low-$80s WTI oil. It has around 33% of its estimated 2022 oil production hedged, giving it a fair bit of exposure to oil price changes.
Mortgage REITs: High Yield Opportunities

Mortgage REITs don't deserve their "ugly duckling" status within the REIT sector. Adding mREITs to a balanced REIT portfolio is a prudent strategy to hedge interest-rate risk while adding immediate income. REIT Rankings: Mortgage REITs. Best known for their hearty dividend yields that often breach double digits, Mortgage REITs -...
BLW Vs. LDP: Comparing Low Duration CEFs

BLW is the BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust. LDP is the Cohen&Steers Limited Duration Preferred&Income Fund. (This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate) Introduction. This article was sparked by a comment in my FPF: One Of The Better Performers In The Limited-Duration Space article about that low duration...
Franklin Resources: A Fair Company At A Fair Price

Over the last two decades, active fund managers have seen part of their assets under management (AUM) being scooped up by companies offering low-cost passive investment vehicles such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Equity markets have practically known only one direction since the great financial crisis and hence, investors in index-tracking ETFs did very well. However, such a large cap momentum strategy is unlikely to guarantee outsized returns ad infinitum – in fact quite the contrary. As mindless contributions to index funds continue, increasing the market capitalization of the most expensive companies in the world, active management strategies are becoming more and more profitable again. And it is especially wealthy individuals, family offices, insurers and pension funds that place their trust in renowned active fund managers. Such customers are not expected to suddenly develop their own strategies or choose the cheaper route via index funds.
