Christina Haack has addressed some recently criticism of her new relationship, following a possible major move with her fiancé Josh Hall. In a new Instagram post, Haack shared a photo of her and Hall at the beach. In the post caption, PEOPLE reported that Haack called out those who feel she and Hall moved quickly with their romance by writing, "Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is." It seems Haack has since edited the caption to removed her comment and only include a series of emojis.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO