WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia on February 19 for a rare weekend show in the area, and they're planning on bringing a huge concept over -- the Elimination Chamber. Fightful has learned that as of now, the working plan is for the Elimination Chamber match and structure to take place at the February Saudi Arabia show. We're unsure of the Premium Live Event name will follow that, or if they'll opt for something different. Some staff that is working with WWE in the area have also been briefed of these plans.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO