The World’s First Space-Based Entertainment Studio To Launch In 2024!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has always been the job of Movies' to make us believe that anything is possible. Well, get ready to believe the impossible and for content that is literally out of this world!. Deadline reports that the world’s first space-based...

Houston Business Journal

Houston-based Axiom Space to build module for film studio in space

Houston-based Axiom Space will add a multipurpose inflatable module, which will include a film studio, to its planned commercial space station. United Kingdom-based media company Space Entertainment Enterprise chose Axiom Space as the original equipment manufacturer for its new project, dubbed SEE-1. The new module will contain the first content and entertainment studios and multipurpose arena in space, according to the companies.
HOUSTON, TX
CoinTelegraph

Platform launches world's first lunar sensitive NFTs

Startups focusing on nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have explored various topics, from gaming to sports to film and more. However, few of these startups are tackling the genre of short storytelling. All except for Dead Handz, a group looking to change the way the world consumes short stories. User-powered storytelling. Dead...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Dubai launches world’s first John Wick rollercoaster

A Dubai theme park will this month unveil the world’s first rollercoaster inspired by the John Wick movie franchise.Film-mad amusement park Motiongate Dubai - which already has rides themed around The Hunger Games, Shrek, The Green Hornet and Kung-Fu Panda - will open the new ride, “John Wick: Open Contract” on 21 January.Designed in collaboration with the film’s production team, the ride will enable visitors to enter an “immersive environment” on a set styled as the films’ Continental Hotel.It then becomes a choose-your-own-adventure experience - you can opt to join the assassins hunting John Wick, or you can pick his...
MOVIES
Variety

Prime Video Presents #ActuallyAuthentic Conversation With Jason Katims, ‘As We See It’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video and Easterseals Disability Services will co-present a candid conversation about authentic neurodiverse representation with “As We See It” creator Jason Katims and the cast of the prime video series — including including Rick Glassman (“Jack”), Sue Ann Pien (“Violet”), Albert Rutecki (“Harrison”), Sosie Bacon (“Mandy”), and Chris Pang (“Van”). The conversation, titled “#ActuallyAuthentic,” is moderated by actor and comedian Ron Funches and will discuss the process of creating a series that authentically portrays the Autism experience. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. Easterseals was among the groundbreaking organizations that provided consultative...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Spider-Man, ‘Belfast’ Duel for U.K. Box-Office Crown

Sony’s blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has narrowly edged out Universal release “Belfast” in the battle for the U.K. and Ireland box-office. “Spider-Man” enjoyed a sixth consecutive weekend atop the box office with £2.33 million ($3.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Kenneth Branagh’s awards season favorite “Belfast” was close behind with £2.31 million in its debut weekend. “Spider-Man” now has a gross of £87.4 million and is within striking distance of “Avengers: Endgame” for the all-time sixth position at the box office. In its second weekend Paramount’s horror reboot “Scream” scared up £1.2 million in third place and now has...
ENTERTAINMENT
wearecritix.com

Netflix, MGM and Miramax Go To Auction War Over Latest Lee Daniels Exorcism Film!

Netflix, MGM and Miramax, went head to head over the weekend during and auction battle for a Lee Daniels exorcism movie with a stellar cast. Lee Daniels will direct, Andra Day, alongside Octavia Spencer, Glenn Close , Rob Morgan, Caleb Mclaughlin and Aunjanue Ellis. Day, who was recently Oscar-nominated The...
GARY, IN
wearecritix.com

Chris Evans To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson In Amazon’s Holiday Action-Comedy!

Chris Evans (Captain America, Defending Jacob) is set to star opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in an upcoming holiday film from Amazon Studios! which is currently titled. The film, Red One, is a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. Specifics with regard to its plot are being kept under wraps. It is set to shoot later this year.
MOVIES
Deadline

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga. The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who...
MOVIES
iheart.com

Beam Of Light 'Like Something From A Sci-Fi Movie' Leaves Witnesses Stunned

There have been many UFO sightings recently, and while plenty of those crafts might be unidentified at the time, there is typically a perfectly reasonable explanation for them - they could just be drones or sky lanterns or some other Earthly thing. The same is true for things that might seem like something extraterrestrial to witnesses, which is exactly what happened recently in Turkey.
ASTRONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Ivory Aquino to Play DC Films’ First Trans Character

Ivory Aquino is taking a trip to the DC universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl and will appear as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the masked hero played by Leslie Grace. Aquino is known for her work in the 2017 LGBTQ rights miniseries When We Rise, which aired on ABC and saw her portray trans rights activist Cecilia Chung. Word of her Batgirl casting has been speculated about online after star Grace shared a photograph of the two of them together in an Instagram story earlier this month. Deadline was the first to...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Academy Launches ‘Seen’ Series Focusing on Latino Artists and Filmmakers – Film News in Brief

Academy Launches ‘Seen’ Series Focusing on Latino Artists and Filmmakers The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the launch of the new interview series, “Seen.” Nick Barili, an Argentinean-American journalist, director, writer and producer, sits down for one-on-one conversations with some of the most influential artists and filmmakers with Latin-American and Spanish roots. The first season of the web series will include Academy members John Leguizamo, Eva Longoria and Oscar-nominee Edward James Olmos (“Stand and Deliver”), as they discuss their personal journeys, culture and breaking down barriers in filmmaking. Leguizamo will lead the first episode as he explores his beloved...
TV & VIDEOS

