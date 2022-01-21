ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday evening snow, cold weekend ahead

By Michael Coats
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur quick moving storm system could drop a few inches of snow in the Snake River Plain and surrounding areas Overnight into early Friday. Behind this system, we'll have some areas of fog throughout the Snake River Plain, snow flurries and cold temperatures into the 20's for highs. OVERNIGHT:...

