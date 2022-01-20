ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine reports decline in new jobless claims

By Christian Wade
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in Maine dropped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. There were 1,198 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended Jan. 15, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 410 fewer than in the prior...

www.thecentersquare.com

tennesseestar.com

Jobless Claims Soar Past Economists’ Projections

The number of Americans who filed new unemployment claims increased to 286,000 in the week ending Jan. 15, as the labor market continues to recover after surging COVID-19 cases. The Labor Department figure shows a 55,000 claim increase compared to the week ending Jan. 8 when claims increased to 231,000....
ECONOMY
wabi.tv

Two rural Maine mills reopening after receiving grants

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - What’s old is new again in two Maine towns thanks to a pair of grants that are reviving key pieces in the forest economy. We all know that money doesn’t grow on trees, but recent investments in rural Maine are bringing hope that, once again, money will come from trees.
EAST MILLINOCKET, ME
usf.edu

Officials say Florida's declining jobless rate points to 'steady growth'

Florida’s jobless rate dipped to 4.4% in December as state officials pointed to “steady growth” in the employment picture. The Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday announced the December rate, down from 4.5% in November. The December rate represented 466,000 Floridians qualifying as jobless from a workforce now at 10.66 million.
FLORIDA STATE
wabi.tv

Maine DOE reporting 35 Maine schools with COVID-19 outbreaks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 35 Maine schools are facing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the Maine Department of Education. More than 500 schools have had cases in the last 30 days. Over that time, schools statewide have reported more than 8,600 cases. This is much higher than last week’s update of...
MAINE STATE
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maine With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MAINE STATE
9&10 News

Michigan’s Jobless Rate Declines in December

Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate decreased by three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.6% last month, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget on Thursday. Officials say the number of those employed increased by 16,000, while the total of those unemployed dropped by...
MICHIGAN STATE
floridatrend.com

Florida weekly jobless claims dip

With the state set to issue a detailed unemployment report Friday, first-time jobless claims decreased last week. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 7,694 first-time unemployment claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Jan. 15, down from a revised count of 10,103 claims the previous week.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

California jobless rate dips half-percentage point to 6.5%

California s unemployment rate dipped a half-percentage point in December as the most populous state added 50,700 nonfarm jobs, accounting for more than a quarter of the nation’s 199,000 job growth for the month, according to new data released Friday.The state has now regained nearly 72% of the 2.7 million jobs it lost in the early months of the pandemic when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.“In a tug-of-war between the positive economic momentum of the state’s economy and the headwind from...
ECONOMY
yaktrinews.com

Some countries try a new virus approach, as jobless claims in the US rise, plus more COVID news

Almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe’s highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency but an illness that is here to stay. Similar steps are under consideration in neighboring Portugal and in Britain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Jobless claims spike, markets under pressure

Hedging against War. Jobless Claims climbing. New York made a big effort to rally at first, but this was quickly swamped by spiking higher New Jobless Claims, stories of National Guard being called in to teach in schools as teacher absenteeism sky-rockets, and generally a state of decline becomes all too apparent across the full national economy.
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

State orders nursing homes to offer on-site COVID boosters

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) ordered nursing homes statewide to provide on-site COVID-19 vaccines to residents within 30 days. “With the Omicron variant rapidly spreading across our state and cases of COVID-19 continuing to remain high, we want to make sure...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Georgia collects nearly $3B in taxes in December

(The Center Square) – Georgia's net tax collections in December amounted to $2.98 billion, a 24.3% increase compared with collections in December 2020, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said. December’s tax collections brought the state's fiscal year 2022 total to $14.8 billion, which represents a $2.28 billion year-over-year increase.
GEORGIA STATE
forexlive.com

Jobless claims and the Philly Fed on today's schedule

The FX market has been sleepy so far today but it might pick up with US traders entering the fray. Economic data isn't hugely market moving but it will be notable, starting with weekly initial jobless claims at the bottom of the hour. They're for the week ending Saturday so we won't see a holiday skew until next week. The consensus is 220K and note that this is the survey week for non-farm payrolls.
ECONOMY
kurv.com

Big Jump In Initial Jobless Claims

More Americans are filing for unemployment benefits. The Labor Department says there were 286-thousand initial claims filed last week. That’s a jump of 55-thousand from the previous week’s revised total. The biggest jumps for the week ending January 8th happened in California, New York, and Texas. Massachusetts, Connecticut,...
TEXAS STATE
actionforex.com

US jobless claims rose sharply by 55k to 286k

US initial jobless claims rose sharply by 55k to 286k in the week ending January 15, well above expectation of 215k. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 20k to 231k. Continuing claims rose 84k to 1635k in the week ending January 8. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped...
ECONOMY

