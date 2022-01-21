ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sony Responds to Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Expects Some Titles to Stay Multiplatform

By Alex Levine
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe video game industry is still reeling over the announcement that Microsoft had purchased Activision Blizzard for roughly $68 billion. Since then everyone in the video game community has had a plethora of questions in relation to this earth shattering event. Perhaps the most prevalent question has to do with a...

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Playstation#The Wall Street Journal#Microsoft Gaming#Bloomberg#Call Of Duty#Ip
MarketWatch

Google, Epic Games agree to trial in early 2023

Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Epic Games Inc. have agreed to start their antitrust lawsuit in late January 2023, according to a filing in federal court in Northern California last week. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, is suing Google over alleged antitrust violations after Fortnite was dropped from the both the Google Play Store and Apple Inc.'s App Store in August 2020. Epic and Apple went to court last year, a split decision of sorts that has been appealed by both companies.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’: Everything we know so far about the new PS5 and PS4 game

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s most highly touted exclusives set to come out in 2022, carrying on the story from the previous game Horizon Zero Dawn.The game was initially slated for release during the festive period last year but, like with many other developers, there have been delays caused in part by the pandemic, meaning that the final launch has been pushed back to February.Players will take control of Aloy, a hunter who travels a post-apocalyptic version of the United States that has been overrun by dinosaur-like machines. If the title didn’t give it away, Aloy will be...
VIDEO GAMES
Coinspeaker

Sony Stock Recovers from Investor’s Scare Ushered in with Microsoft Activision Acquisition

Sony is also likely to ink new acquisitions in the near future to solidify its position. The shares of Sony Group Corp (TYO: 6758) have recovered from the slump recorded on Wednesday as the shares are now changing hands at 13,135 Japanese Yen each in the Tokyo trading session following an initial scare from the acquisition news of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). The company’s shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is still down by 5.01% to $110.04, further dragging the 12% drop recorded in Tokyo on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
trueachievements.com

Sony expects Activision games to remain multiplatform due to "contractual agreements"

Sony has now commented on Microsoft's landmark $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, saying it expects Activision games to remain multiplatform due to contractual agreements. The news of the acquisition shocked everyone, and both Xbox and PlayStation fans are now asking whether or not certain Activision Blizzard games will...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Sony Expects Activision Blizzard Games to Remain on PlayStation

Sony hopes that Microsoft will honor existing "contractual agreements" and expects Activision Blizzard games to remain on multiple platforms. A Sony spokesperson said, in an article written by the Wall Street Journal, that they "expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform."
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix ‘Open’ to Licensing Big Video Game Titles

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos proudly said “Stranger Things” is “as valuable a franchise as exists today in entertainment around the world” during the company’s Q4 earnings presentation Thursday. During the same pre-recorded Q&A, Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said while the streamer is very focused on its own titles, it’s still looking outside Netflix IP when it comes to building out a very young video games business. “It was exciting to see the activity in the space and I think, to some degree, it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around...
BUSINESS
The Independent

PS5 UK stock - live: Latest restock news as new face plates drop tomorrow

Update: The PS5 has now sold out at the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing and everlasting shortage in semiconductors.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January has been one of the slowest months for...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy