JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Funds and food are drying up at local non-profits that serve to feed families. The director of one Jacksonville non-profit says the impact is being felt across the city. "Places that were giving out two times a week are now, because of a lack of materials, funds and food, are only giving out once a month," said Jose Bosque.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO