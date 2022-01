MSC Cruises USA has extended its flexible-booking policy through March 31, 2022, for voyages departing through March 31, 2023, the company said in an email to travel advisors. “As part of our commitment to you, our valued travel advisors, we are constantly updating our policies and programs to help support you and your business,” the email said. “As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times, we hope these changes will give you and your clients the flexibility and the options you need.”

