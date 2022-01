Cardinality.ai, a company focused on delivering health and human services apps to government, has partnered with MicroStrategy to add more AI data analytics to its products. MicroStrategy offers clients the ability to inject analytics into various other applications and systems, including workforce platforms from companies such as Salesforce, Workday and Oracle. Now working with Cardinality, it will be offering analytics through the gov tech vendor’s apps for managing child welfare, juvenile justice, workforce development and other programs.

