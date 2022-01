Bank giants like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) get all the high-profile headlines, but there are other financial names worth watching this earnings season. The shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) are down 5.2% to trade at $22.42 at last check, after the company's fourth-quarter earnings miss. Regionals Financial reported profits of 43 cents per share, which is below the expected 49 cents, and revenue roughly in line with expectations.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO