Virginia ABC announces all stores will open at noon starting Monday

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has announced that, starting Monday, Jan. 24, each of their 395 stores will adjust their opening hours to noon until further notice.

According to a release from ABC, the change in hours is a result of staffing issues in stores across the state.

All stores’ closing hours will remain the same.

