ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Sevierville cafe lands on Yelp’s top 100 restaurants list

By Gregory Raucoules
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQFlc_0drS2TL900

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The lone East Tennessee representative on Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2022 list is a cozy cafe nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Yelp, a crowd-sourced site for reviews of businesses across the country, published its annual list of the 100 highest-rated eateries on Thursday. Coming in at No. 55 on the list is Elvira’s Cafe in Sevierville.

Popular Gatlinburg restaurant Loco Burro opens in Knoxville

While Elvira’s Cafe is currently closed until March 1, the restaurant is hugely popular with online reviewers and boasts a 4 1/2 star Yelp rating based on over 300 reviews.

According to a review on smokymountains.com , proprietor Elvira G. originally hails from Siberia before coming to Tennessee in 2001. The restaurant opened its doors in 2012 and now serves up classic southern fare and Russian crepes.

Yelp writes that the eatery was created to be a ‘home away from home’ and is well-known for meals like their country ham and eggs, buckwheat crepes, French toast, chicken salad sandwich to name a few.

Sevier County hotel named ‘Nicest Place in America’

“Our cafe’s menu is just about as fresh as it gets, featuring dishes made with premium, organic ingredients sourced directly from local farms,” the owner wrote on Yelp.

The quaint cafe was one of five Tennessee restaurants to make the list with the other four located in Nashville.

Yelp names ‘Top 100’ restaurants in the US

In order to compile this year’s list, Yelp first solicited suggestions from users. The submissions were then ranked by their ratings, their number of reviews, and the number of times they were suggested by Yelp users. The rankings were further narrowed down with the help of Yelp’s own Community Managers (i.e., Yelp team members from different regions of the country) and a “Trend Expert.”

A complete list of Yelp’s “Top 100” restaurants of 2022 can be found at the site’s blog .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Online cooking classes are hot this time of year. Here are the best ones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With new post-holiday cooking toys and the pandemic still keeping people at home, you might be looking for ways to improve your cooking game. Many people also own state-of-the-art appliances but never use them to their fullest potential. An online cooking class can help you […]
LIFESTYLE
WJHL

Homebrew bottle share event supports future brewers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local beer enthusiasts popped the tops on seasonal and homemade brews at a Homebrew Bottle Share event hosted by Johnson City Brewing Company at the Boones Creek location. The event brought together homebrewers with a passion to share their favorite finds with each other. Eric Latham, the owner of Johnson City […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Sevierville, TN
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Knoxville, TN
Restaurants
Sevierville, TN
Lifestyle
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Sevierville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ham And Eggs#Online Reviews#Blog#East Tennessee#Food Drink#Loco Burro#Smokymountains Com#Russian#French#Community Managers
WJHL

ETSU therapy dog Pepper has a new handler

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU Public Safety’s beloved therapy dog Pepper has a new handler. Following the retirement of Officer Bill Mitchell, Pepper’s previous handler, she will now be riding around campus with Sgt. Dreama Pullon. Pepper was introduced to the ETSU campus in February 2020 as the Department of Public Safety’s first comfort/therapy […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJHL

BrightRidge warning of ongoing scams

The company stated in a Facebook post that scammers will often pretend to be utility bill collectors or BrightRidge employees and make contact through phone calls, emails or even in-person in attempts to scam you out of your money.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

The Great Outdoors Update

(WJHL) Matthew Cameron from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency talks about some up and coming projects including the Bill Dance signature series lakes initiative and the open comment period for hunting regulation changes.For more information visit www.tn.gov/twra.
SPORTS
WJHL

JCDA taps new director at ‘critical time’ for John Sevier project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Patricia “Tish” Oldham will become the Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) executive director Feb. 7 and take the reins at what JCDA’s chairman called a “critical time” for the agency’s project to convert the former John Sevier hotel to a new use. “We are grateful to have her level of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Northern Virginia County approves plastic bag tax

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A new plastic bag tax is going into effect in the D.C. region. Now added to the growing list of counties taxing bags, Loudoun County, Va. The tax will add five cents to your total for each disposable plastic bag used, starting July 1. Loudoun County leaders hope the move […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy