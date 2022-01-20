ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House DFLers propose billion-dollar climate plan

By Minnesota News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse DFLers are proposing a one-billion-dollar investment this session to help take action on the impacts of climate change in Minnesota....

Grist

Fighting fire with fi…fty billion dollars

It’s Thursday, January 20, and the U.S. government is spending $50 billion to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The Biden administration has announced a new phase in the war against devastating wildfires. Unlike the firefighting strategies of decades past, which focused on putting out fires as quickly as possible, the president’s new plan is all about minimizing risks.
ENVIRONMENT
mynbc5.com

Vermont House Democrats climate plan for upcoming session

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont House Democrats announced climate policy priorities for the upcoming legislative session this morning. Policies will be aimed at reducing carbon emissions and lowering energy bills. “I’m really proud to stand here today with my fellow house democrats to announce our climate priorities for the 2022...
VERMONT STATE
lakepowelllife.com

O’Halleran: A Billion Dollars for Arizona Roads & Bridges

WASHINGTON – Today, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (AZ-01) announced that Arizona will receive over $1 billion in new federal funding for Fiscal Year 2022 under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve roads and bridges across the state, creating new, good-paying jobs in the process. Funding announced...
ARIZONA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Plan to radically change US House districts in SC proposed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State senators now have another map to consider just when the South Carolina General Assembly appears ready to finish drawing new U.S. House districts. This latest map would make radical changes favorable to Democrats in all seven congressional districts. South Carolina currently sends six Republicans and one Democrat to the U.S. […]
U.S. POLITICS
minnesota93.com

Gov Walz unveils budget proposal, Republicans offer criticism

Governor Tim Walz wants to put checks in Minnesotans’ hands amid the state’s $7.7 billion dollar surplus. Walz said Thursday he wants to get checks–up to $350–out as quickly as possible to help out the state’s working-class…. “And then we’re proposing long-term tax cuts for...
MINNESOTA STATE
News 12

Gov. Hochul proposes $3 billion capital plan for infrastructure projects

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state capital plan Saturday, which includes a nearly $3 billion investment into infrastructures across the state. The Bruckner-Sheridan interchange Hunt's Point, one of the Bronx's busiest intersections, will be getting a facelift as part of the proposed plan to promote equity, connectivity and transportation opportunities.
BRONX, NY
FOX43.com

NOAA's NCEI releases final 2021 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters report

YORK, Pa. — NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) released its final report on the billion-dollar weather and climate disasters for 2021. In total, there were 20 events identified by NCEI in 2021. This includes six severe weather outbreaks, four hurricanes, three tornado outbreaks, two severe hail events, two flooding events, one major drought/heat wave, one wildfire outbreak, and one winter and cold weather outbreak.
YORK COUNTY, PA
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

