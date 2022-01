Derm Dude™, the disruptive men’s grooming brand redefining the marketplace for all things ‘Beard, Body, and Tattoo’ will be joining Spencer Boyd’s sponsor lineup in 2022 as a primary sponsor for several races. The No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado of Young’s Motorsports will first boast Derm Dude’s brand on the hood when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series travels to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX.

