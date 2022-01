All of us in Digital Scholarship and Communication (DiSC) are pleased to welcome you back to a new semester and new year. We are also excited to offer a new slate of lessons and workshop series this semester, which will be held both in-person and virtually. These include a number of workshops on introductory and intermediate GIS technologies and techniques, introductions to GitHub, Network Analysis, and Wikidata, as well as beginner and intermediate lessons in both Python and R. As always, additional details, as well as registration and scheduling information, may be found on our website.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO