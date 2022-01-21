ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Workshop Team Leader - Night shift

am-online.com
 2 days ago

We’re evolving, innovating and growing at a rapid pace and we’re ambitious and excited about the future in every single area of our business in Europe. Our scale and scope are unmatched – we’re a century-old business that is the world’s largest automotive services company. But that’s not what makes us...

www.am-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
roi-nj.com

JLL welcomes industry leader to head Northeast Industrial Project Management team

JLL on Friday said it hired industry veteran Dana Miarmi as senior vice president to lead the firm’s Northeast Industrial Project Management team. She will manage a growing team of project managers and spearhead business development efforts under the leadership of the region’s market director, Rob Kossar, and chief operating officer, Terry Harris, both with JLL’s East Rutherford office.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Europe#Workshop Team#Mvs#Swift
Entrepreneur

Five Workplace Shifts That Emerged In 2021 And How Leaders Need To Adapt To Them

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The dynamic world of work experienced several shifts over the past year, culminating in changes across workflow, team structure, operations and more. These new and evolved workspaces have become the incubation grounds for ideas that transformed the definition of work from its initial connotation to a more flexible structure that is still taking shape today. 2021 was an inflection point that enabled businesses to pivot, redesign their approach and fashion a new way forward. This led to the emergence of shifts across the workplace that categorised the new normal of work.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

Mode Adds Proven Industry Leaders to its Executive Management Team

Prepares to Scale Quickly in Order to Meet Accelerating Demand for Analytics Tools on Top of the Modern Data Stack. Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Business Intelligence (BI) and Interactive Data Science, today announced five key additions to its senior management team in order to keep pace with the growing momentum of the business: Gaurav Rewari has joined as Chief Executive Officer, John Hyun as Chief Financial Officer, Srikant Gokulnatha as Senior Vice President of Operations, Dan Quine as Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering, and Emily Ritter as Vice President of Marketing.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
am-online.com

Warranty Administrator

Mon - Fri (40hrs a week) We’re evolving, innovating and growing at a rapid pace and we’re ambitious and excited about the future in every single area of our business in Europe. Our scale and scope are unmatched – we’re a century-old business that is the world’s largest...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
BUSINESS
enterprisersproject.com

3 change management issues that keep IT leaders up at night

For many of us, IT challenges can cause sleepless nights. As IT teams persistently leverage technology to solve business problems, rapid change is accompanied by fear of the unknown. For example, at the start of the pandemic, companies were forced to adopt a hybrid cloud strategy to meet the tsunami...
ECONOMY
am-online.com

Service Advisor

We are currently looking to recruit a Service Advisor at Lloyd BMW, Carlisle. The ability to work as part of a team of Service Advisors in a busy, pressurised environment is essential. Customer focus, relationship maintenance and communication skills are of paramount importance in this role. As a Service Advisor...
JOBS
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Warranty Specialist

Manheim Vehicle Services (MVS) is a leading UK provider of technical solutions in the Vehicle handling and preparation industry. Operating from several geographically located sites across the UK it specialises in whole life solutions, covering, new car, in life and de- fleet vehicle preparation. MVS are committed to using the...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Workshop Technician

As a Vehicle Technician reporting into the Prep Centre Manager your main responsibilities will be the ongoing service, repair and pre-delivery inspection checks of vehicles. • Carry out routine service works as per dealership guidelines. • Provide additional work detail workshop control. • Provide regular work status updates. • Complete...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy