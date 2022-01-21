Workshop Team Leader - Night shift

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The dynamic world of work experienced several shifts over the past year, culminating in changes across workflow, team structure, operations and more. These new and evolved workspaces have become the incubation grounds for ideas that transformed the definition of work from its initial connotation to a more flexible structure that is still taking shape today. 2021 was an inflection point that enabled businesses to pivot, redesign their approach and fashion a new way forward. This led to the emergence of shifts across the workplace that categorised the new normal of work.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO