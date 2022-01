There is a welcome home party going on in Heaven for Linda Kay Stinebaugh (Calandrelle). She departed this world January 17, 2022 at the age of 67. Linda was born “a city girl”, in Hagerstown Maryland to Mario Alfred and Betty Jane Calandrelle, on June 10, 1954, their first child. A little before her 6th birthday, she moved to the country on the outskirts of Boonsboro Maryland with her parents.

WAYNESBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO