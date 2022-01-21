ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle Technician (Service Centre) Salary: £25,000 - £35,000 (OTE depending on experience) Hours: Week 1: 08:00 - 17:00 Mon to Fri, Week 2: 08:30 - 17:00 (4 days Mon - Fri) and 08:30 - 16:00. CarShop (part of the Sytner group) is the UK’s largest omnichannel car...

Used Car Sales Executive

Hours: 40 per week including evenings and weekends. CarShop (part of the Sytner group) is the UK’s largest omnichannel car supermarket. We are the spreaders of good carma in the automotive world and provide a world class customer experience. We have ambitious growth plans that will see us nearly double in size in the next few years.
Vehicle VDA/Estimator

OTE - £31,000. C&B Recruitment are currently recruiting for an experienced automotive VDA/Estimator to join a busy and well established Accident Repair Centre in Manchester. ATA accreditation would be beneficial but is not essential. Role Overview. • Accurately assess a wide range of vehicles. • Calculate the costings and...
Licensed and Apprentice HVAC Installers/Technicians

Energy 1 is seeking full time, year round, Licensed HVAC Installers/Technicians and Apprentice HVAC Installers/Technicians to join our rapidly growing team in Jackson, WY. E1 is a nationally recognized design, construction, and consulting firm specializing in turnkey energy solutions for high-end residential and commercial clients. We deliver engineering, contracting, operations, maintenance, and management services - all geared toward the creation of sustainable energy systems designed to ensure comfort, harmonize with their environments, and optimize cost efficiency. We are an energetic and collaborative company, and we value people who work hard, are fun to work with, and have a positive impact on those around them.
Kar Q&A: The ‘ticking time bomb’ of technician shortage

This week, Noregon, a provider of commercial vehicle diagnostic and repair software and data analytics solutions, announced the hiring of Sandeep Kar as its chief strategy officer. Kar will be responsible for accelerating the company’s growth, development and competitive differentiation. Kar previously served as chief strategy officer for Fleet...
This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
Third of motorists ‘do not know Highway Code is changing next week’

A major revamp of the code includes the introduction of a hierarchy of road uses and new rules at junctions. One in three drivers are unaware major changes to road rules aimed at protecting cyclists and pedestrians come into force next week, a new survey suggests. Some 33% of motorists...
Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

After some 90 years, Airstream’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge. Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and...
Meet the Cyberkat, a Miniature Remote-Controlled EV Designed to Help You Clear Snow

Tesla’s Cybertruck has encountered a number of delays on the road to production, but that hasn’t stopped the highly anticipated polygonal pickup from inspiring a myriad of new concepts along the way. The latest of these is a miniature, remote-controlled snowcat designed to help you clear snow in the depth of winter. The aptly named CyberKat was penned by Ryan Butler of the startup Spyker Workshop. With a sharp, angular silhouette and very few curves, the sleek electric vehicle is the mirror image of its muse but is fitted with wide tracks that allow it to cut through a thick white...
This New All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQV Camper Is Ready for Your Emissions-Free Road Trip

From the Sprinter to the Citan Tourer, Mercedes-Benz has already proved its fleet of vans has no trouble transforming into luxury motorhomes. Now, the three-pointed star’s newly revealed EQV has been converted into one of the first market-ready electric campers. The brainchild of Swiss outfit Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC, the new e-camper is designed to give adventurers the chance to explore the great outdoors quietly, comfortably and sans emissions. The German marque’s luxe battery-powered van, which was unveiled in late 2019 as an electric alternative to the V-Class, has been treated to a number of modular upgrades to help turn it into...
