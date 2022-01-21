ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Feds announce vaccination requirement for non-residents crossing US ports of entry

12 News
12 News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Editor's note: The video above is from an earlier newscast. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Thursday that non-U.S. citizens coming into the country via ports of entry will be required to prove full vaccination status starting on Jan. 22. As cases...

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Non-U.S. Individuals Must Show Vaccine Proof to Enter Land Ports, Ferry Terminals

Non-U.S. individuals must now show proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 in order to enter U.S. land ports and ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders, according to new guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. covid-19 vaccine 20 hours ago. coronavirus Jan 21. The new restrictions will not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

Foreign travelers crossing Mexican and Canadian borders required to be vaccinated against COVID beginning Saturday

New rules outlining who can cross the Mexican and Canadian borders into the United States will take effect Saturday. All foreigners arriving to the U.S. border will now need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the country, including students, truckers and others traveling for essential reasons previously exempt from the policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Cdc#U S Customs#Dhs#Whti#Trusted Traveler Program#Cbp#Covid 19 News And#Updates Subscribe#News Youtube
news4sanantonio.com

Non-U.S. nationals now require proof of COVID vaccination to enter U.S.

ALBANY, N.Y. - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will now require proof of vaccination from COVID-19 for all non-U.S. nationals entering the country. Non-U.S. nationals will have to provide proof when entering the U.S. via land ports or a ferry terminal. These new...
U.S. POLITICS
Fronteras Desk

Starting Saturday, more non-U.S. citizens will need to show proof of vaccination at land ports

More non-U.S. citizens will need to show proof of vaccination to cross into the United States starting Saturday. When the nearly two-years of restrictions on nonessential travel ended along the U.S.-Mexico and Canadian borders in November, those who had been locked out had to show proof of vaccination to enter. But not those whose trips had been deemed essential during that time, like people crossing for work, school or medical purposes.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
wnypapers.com

Non-US individuals will need to be vaccinated to enter country at borders

New requirements at land ports of entry and ferry terminals intended to protect public health while facilitating cross-border trade & travel. Beginning Jan. 22, the Department of Homeland Security will require non-U.S. individuals seeking to enter the U.S. via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and provide related proof of vaccination. These new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and nonessential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals.
U.S. POLITICS
Land Line Media

U.S. set to begin vaccine requirement for cross-border truckers

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed that it will require non-U.S. individuals – including truck drivers – seeking entry into the United States from Canada and Mexico to provide proof of vaccination beginning Saturday, Jan. 22. “Starting on Jan. 22, the Department of Homeland Security will require that non-U.S. individuals entering the United States...
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Non Citizens at U. S. Ports of Entry Must Be Vaccinated and Show Proof

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says that as of Jan. 22, non-U.S. citizens entering the US by land ports of entry or ferry terminals must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination. DHS said these new restrictions will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent...
U.S. POLITICS
fox5dc.com

DC’s new COVID-19 vaccination entry requirement begins this weekend

WASHINGTON - The District's new vaccine mandate takes effect this weekend. Beginning Saturday, venues across D.C. will be required to check for proof of vaccination before letting someone inside. Timeline for Vaccine Requirements. January 15, 2022: one dose for ages 12+. February 15, 2022: fully vaccinated for ages 12+. Proof...
PUBLIC HEALTH
yeahthatskosher.com

Entry into the U.S. COVID Testing Requirements

For those planning international trips over winter break or even Pesach in a few months, it’s still not too late to plan ahead regarding self-administering rapid tests. While in many locations you’ll be able to get tested within 24 hours of departure, lines may be long, reservations may be required, and the costs may be high.
PUBLIC HEALTH
12 News

Ducey used federal COVID funds for several state agencies

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey quietly tapped $95 million in federal coronavirus relief money in November to boost pay for state troopers, prison guards and essential workers in several other state agencies. The Republican governor’s office is giving 20% pay boosts to the state’s corrections officers, 15% to...
ARIZONA STATE
WDVM 25

DC Chamber of Commerce supports city-wide vaccination entry requirement

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Starting this weekend, select indoor businesses will require proof of vaccination. The DC Chamber of Commerce announced they support Mayor Bowser’s order. The DC Chamber of Commerce says the region’s economic vitality depends on businesses remaining open and this is the best way to ensure that. While the chamber supports these efforts, they […]
WASHINGTON, DC
verdictfoodservice.com

Starbucks scraps vaccine requirement for employees in US

The company has asked employees to only wear three-ply medical masks at work. Coffeehouse chain Starbucks has scrapped the vaccine requirement for its employees in the US following a Supreme Court ruling against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large businesses. CNN reported that the company conveyed to its...
U.S. POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Universal won’t require COVID testing for non-vaccinated workers

Universal employees will not be required to undergo weekly COVID testing if they are not vaccinated, a decision made in response to a change in federal regulations, the company said. The announcement reverses a policy Universal updated 10 days earlier. On Jan. 10, Universal sent workers a message that they would either be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing starting Feb. ...
ORLANDO, FL
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy