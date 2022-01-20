ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AE Wealth Management Hires Shawn Scholz as Chief Compliance Officer

Cover picture for the articleAE Wealth Management (AEWM) has hired industry veteran Shawn Scholz as Chief Compliance Officer. Scholz brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role. Before joining AEWM, he served as the VP of Compliance for financial firms Waddell & Reed, Inc. and Ameriprise Financial. He led various compliance functions...

