76ers' Shake Milton: Out Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Milton (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Gina Mizell...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets set to part ways with 4-time All-Star

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn't 'Anything Personal'

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Gary Payton II is here to stay: How the Golden State Warriors found a gem and Little Gary finally found a home

Among Adam DeSautels' responsibilities as an assistant coach at Westwind Preparatory Academy in Phoenix was helping players find spots at the next level. In September 2011, that meant posting on Blogspot, where he published scouting reports, one of which included a proclamation: DeSautels would be surprised if this particular Westwind player was not named an all-league defensive player at least once in his collegiate career.
NBA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Bucks' Grayson Allen ejected for dangerous foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Referee cites 'egregiousness of the profanity' for ejection of Heat's Jimmy Butler

The problem for the Miami Heat this season isn’t necessarily the technical fouls. It’s the ones that come in pairs, particularly against the Portland Trail Blazers. Two weeks ago, it was point guard Kyle Lowry called for two first-half technical fouls and ejected in Portland. Wednesday night, it was consecutive technical fouls on forward Jimmy Butler that led to his first-half ejection at FTX ...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Bulls call out Bucks over Grayson Allen social media post

The Chicago Bulls were already unhappy with the Milwaukee Bucks and Grayson Allen over what happened in Friday night’s game. The Bucks’ social media team didn’t help matters on Saturday, either. Allen was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul Friday after a dangerous play on Chicago’s Alex Caruso....
NBA

