Pictured: Berkeley County Government Building

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – All Berkeley County government offices, the courthouse, the county landfill and all county convenience centers will be closing at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 due to the threat of winter weather, a county spokesperson said.

Early closures on Friday will also include Berkeley Animal Center, Cypress Gardens and all Berkeley County library branches.

Berkeley County Emergency Management officials and county administration will continue to monitor local weather conditions throughout Friday and will send out any further information, as it becomes available.

For all county news and updates, visit www.berkeleycountysc.gov and follow Berkeley County Government on Facebook .

SEE ALSO:

If you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider liking us on: Facebook , subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Twitter and Instagram . Feel free to also join our Facebook groups: Berkeley County, SC Residents: What’s On Your Mind? , Berkeley County Real Estate: Lots & Homes for Sale/Rent and Berkeley County, SC Jobs: Find a Job or Post a Job .

Psst!!! Got something to say and want to reach your neighbors? Not everyone is on social media. Check out our neighbor forum today and start a conversation. It’s easy! No registration/logging in is required to post. We’ll even amplify your forum post on Facebook to reach more people, too. [CLICK HERE TO START THE CONVO]

The post Berkeley County Government Offices Closing Early Friday Due To Winter Weather appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .