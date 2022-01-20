ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee offers 2023 running back Trey Holly

 2 days ago
Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols have offered 2023 running back prospect Trey Holly.

“I’m beyond blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Holly said on Twitter.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Holly is from Union Parish High School in Farmerville, Louisiana.

Holly has Southeastern Conference offers from the Vols, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

