MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermonters say the language in the state’s Constitution still allows for slavery. Now, lawmakers are looking to clarify that’s not the case. Amending the Constitution is an intentionally lengthy process that takes about four years, but many lawmakers say it needs to be done. In 1777, Vermont was the first state prohibiting slavery in its constitution, but people say the clause isn’t comprehensive. Thursday night, state representatives took input from the public about Proposal 2.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO