Is $100 Oil On The Horizon?

OilPrice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe imbalance of supply and demand in oil markets is growing, and it could lead to higher oil prices. Prices have gone from strength to strength on both major benchmarks, with Brent Crude and WTI Crude both rising for a fourth consecutive day. Festering geopolitical tensions between Russia and...

oilprice.com

OilPrice.com

Canadian Oil Companies Are Spending On Dividends Rather Than Expansion

About two years ago, OPEC+ made a high-stakes wager that it could curb oil production and drive crude prices higher without unleashing an onslaught of supply from U.S. shale producers. Indeed, Saudi Arabia was adamant that the golden age of U.S. shale was over as plunging oil prices put hundreds of companies out of business. Well, the alliance's gambit has definitely paid off, with oil prices staging a strong rebound and WTI crossing the $80/barrel mark for the first time in seven years.
MarketWatch

Oil prices tally a fifth consecutive week of gains

Oil prices finished lower on Friday, but scored a fifth consecutive weekly rise. "Crude prices may not have a one-way ticket to $100 oil, but the supply-side fundamentals certainly support that could happen by the summer," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The next few trading sessions could be difficult for energy traders as oil prices may move more so on investor positioning ahead of Wednesday's FOMC policy decision and over a handful of brewing geopolitical risks, that include Russia-Ukraine tensions, Iran nuclear talks, and developments with global handling over North Korea." March West Texas Intermediate crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The U.S. benchmark, based on the front-month contract, rose 2.2% for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
OilPrice.com

U.S. Crude Exports Boom Amid Recovering Global Demand

U.S. crude oil exports have jumped in recent weeks as America leads supply growth amid steady and resilient global demand, according to commodity analytics provider Kpler, cited by Reuters. In December, America’s crude oil exports averaged 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd), Matt Smith, a lead oil analyst for the...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Fall Back Despite Bullish Predictions

Oil prices rallied this week on a set of bullish predictions from major investment banks but may have climbed too high too fast. Leading investment banks issued their outlooks for 2022 this week, with both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley expecting crude oil prices to hit $100 per barrel this year as oil inventories continue to ebb further and OPEC+ spare capacity falls. These reports drove ICE Brent past the $90 per barrel mark for the first time since 2014 this week, but the oil rally fizzled out by Friday as the priced-in geopolitical premium weakened. Despite recurring forecasts of an impending supply shortage, the coming weeks should see more crude on the market - Libya is already back and Ecuador will be getting there soon, too. The wide backwardation in futures markets, with the Brent M1-M12 spread at $8 per barrel, indicates that market fundamentals still point towards a drop from here, rather than a rally continuation. By Friday, global benchmark Brent traded around $88 per barrel, whilst WTI was trending at $85 per barrel.
OilPrice.com

Why Are Oil Prices And Stock Markets Diverging?

For most of this admittedly still young year, oil and the broad stock market have been moving in opposite directions. Crude futures (CL), even after a couple of down days, finished yesterday around 12% higher than they closed out the year, while the S&P 500 was about 6% lower than on December 31st, 2021. That is a big difference over just three weeks, so why is that happening and, more importantly, what does it mean?
OilPrice.com

A Nightmare Start To The Year For Clean Energy Stocks

1. OPEC+ Underproduction Sparks $100 per Barrel Hype. - With crude oil prices breaking the $90 per barrel threshold this week, an increasing number of voices have been forecasting a soon-to-happen surge to $100 per barrel, for the first time since 2014. - Several OPEC officials surveyed by Reuters claimed...
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
OilPrice.com

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

The International Energy Agency is looking for 200 million barrels of oil. The crude has not been displaced, it seems. Rather, there is a 200-million-barrel gap between the agency’s own global inventory calculations and what it observed in the global oil supply. Per a Bloomberg report, the IEA had...
OilPrice.com

The Oil Market Is At The Whim Of Geopolitical Disputes

Oil prices are quickly approaching $90 as geopolitical uncertainties continue to mount. Over the past week, drone attacks against targets in the UAE and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine have taken center stage in oil markets. The energy market has reacted to the increase in risk and uncertainty with...
OilPrice.com

OPEC’s Oil Market Share In India Drops to 15-Year Low

OPEC’s share of crude imports in India dropped last year to the lowest in at least 15 years, as the world’s third-largest oil importer bought more crude from North America to offset the inability to buy from Iran and Venezuela, Reuters has estimated, based on data obtained from industry sources.
OilPrice.com

China Is Reselling LNG Cargoes, Driving Gas Prices Lower

Major Chinese liquefied natural gas (LNG) importers are now offering to resell some cargoes on the spot market this year, suggesting that China has stocked up more than enough to see it through the winter and easing concerns about the global gas crunch. Natural gas prices fell on Wednesday and...
OilPrice.com

How Realistic Are Libya’s 2022 Oil Production Goals?

Although Libya’s crude oil production is now re-approaching the 1 million barrels per day (bpd) level, according to various industry reports, the outlook for sustained gains appears as tenuous as it has been since the removal of long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011, and the ensuing multi-factional civil conflict that ensued. Given the delicate supply and demand balance at play in the oil market, which is likely to remain for some time, as analysed in depth in my new book on the global oil markets, even relatively incremental additions to that supply on the margin can be significant.
OilPrice.com

Iraq-Turkey Pipeline Resumes Oil Flows After Explosion

The 450,000-barrels-per-day Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline that carries crude from northern Iraq to Turkey’s Ceyhan port for export resumed oil flows on Wednesday after an explosion and a fire interrupted operations on Tuesday, Turkey’s state-controlled operator Botas said. The explosion and the fire that broke out as a result of...
OilPrice.com

Asian Refiners Underwhelmed By Middle Eastern Oil Prices

Asian refiners will have expected Middle Eastern official selling prices (OSPs) to fall alongside the Dubai cash-futures spread, but its relatively small reduction failed to match that expectation. Higher-than-expected OSPs could well drive Asian refiners to the spot market according to a recent S&P Platts refiners’ survey. Interestingly, Iraq...
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Move Higher On Small Crude Inventory Build

Crude oil prices rose today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a modest inventory build of 500,000 barrels for the week to January 14. This compared with a draw of 4.6 million barrels for the previous week. A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute had estimated a draw in...
OilPrice.com

The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

The United States has become the world’s largest LNG exporter. According to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, output from American facilities edged above Qatar in December after a jump in exports from the Sabine Pass and Freeport facilities. In the same vein, China has become the world's biggest LNG...
OilPrice.com

Market Shrugs Off Biden's Readiness To Tackle Oil Price Rally

Crude oil prices dipped this week after the White House said there were still tools on the table to address the rising prices of the commodity but quickly regained ground in the latest sign that there are a lot more powerful factors at play when it comes to oil prices.
