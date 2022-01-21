ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A Christmas Story Getting Official Sequel With Original Star Returning

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays may have just ended a few weeks ago, but the Christmas Season is just getting started over at Warner Bros. Alongside Legendary, WB is officially moving forward with a sequel to A Christmas Story, the iconic holiday film from 1983. The story of Ralphie is set to continue, and...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Ben Affleck's High Octane Thriller Blows up on Netflix

Ben Affleck's 2010 crime thriller The Town is unexpectedly dominating Netflix's Top 10 lists. Subscribers must be feeling nostalgic for the decade-old movie, which also stars Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm and Blake Lively among others. The Town held the No. 5 spot on one of Netflix's Top 10 movies list this weekend, according to a report by Yahoo News.
TV SHOWS
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Schenk
Person
Peter Billingsley
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Vince Vaughn
Popculture

Netflix Renews Controversial Series for 2 More Seasons

Netflix revealed some exciting news about one of its most controversial shows on Monday. Deadline reported that Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for Season 3 and Season 4. The news comes only a few weeks after the second season of Emily in Paris premiered on the streaming service. In addition...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in January 2022

As a new year begins, a bevy of new titles are now available to stream on Netflix. It can be daunting trying to figure out what to watch on the streaming service, and narrowing the selection down to what’s been newly added is an easy way way ensure you’re finding something you haven’t seen before (or haven’t seen in a long time).
MOVIES
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Story#Christmas Eve#Legendary#Gran Torino#Mgm
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Just Got Amazing News From Netflix

Netflix is doubling down on Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter. Sutter, who brought FX viewers the saga of Jax Teller, Opie Winston and the rest of the Sons, is getting a new original series on the streaming platform. The show is titled The Abandons and is set in the Old West. It's not clear how soon he will be able to work on The Abandons, since he is also working on Netflix's This Beast, his first movie as a director. Sutter also co-created the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C. and served as co-showrunner on its first two seasons before he left FX.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rejected Sequels to These 3 Hit Movies

Almost every movie Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes could give birth to a sequel, but not all of them get one. That's because Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partner Hiram Garcia are very selective about their projects. Studios have approached them about sequels to Journey 2: Mysterious Island, Rampage, and San Andreas, only to have Johnson and Garcia shoot down the idea.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has people scared to fall asleep

Don't Miss: Wednesday's deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more I read the summary of an academic study recently that fascinated me about all you heathens who love horror movies. Basically, the takeaway was that viewers who happily subject themselves to the twists, scares, and stomach-churning terror of the horror genre actually have more mental resilience than the average person. Which, among other things, puts them in something of a better position to handle an event like the current global health pandemic. According to Psychology Today, in detailing the new study, one theory holds that “horror films...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s most popular original movie of all time is getting two sequels

While Netflix's most popular show is full of unfamiliar faces, the same can't be said of its biggest movie. Last year, Red Notice quickly became the streaming service's most-watched movie of all time. With Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in starring roles, its success was all but assured. As such, it's no real surprise that Netflix wants to bring the trio back for a sequel. In fact, according to Deadline, Netflix is planning on shooting two Red Notice sequels back to back.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Surprises Legendary Child Star Hayley Mills by Replacing Her Stolen Oscar

In 1961, when Hayley Mills was 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave her a special Oscar for “the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960” — the last of its kind ever presented — in recognition of her star-making turn in the film Pollyanna. Now, 61 years later, they have done so again. Mills’ Oscar — which on Oscar night was presented by Shirley Temple to Annette Funicello, and then forwarded to Mills at her boarding school — was apparently stolen from her London home in the late 1980s when she came to the United States to shoot the television series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She discussed its disappearance during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in promotion of her new memoir, Forever Young. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Mills, who is now 75, visited the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, and was gifted by Academy president David Rubin — to her visible shock (see above photo) — with a replacement Oscar. Talk about a happy ending!
MOVIES
TheWrap

Adult Film Stars Fight for Their Lives in Trailer for New A24 Horror Film ‘X’ (Video)

The trailer for the upcoming A24 film “X” brings new meaning to the phrase “adult film.”. Written and directed by Ti West (“In a Valley of Violence,” “The Innkeepers”), the horror film takes place in 1979 and follows a group of young filmmakers who decide to make an adult film in a remote part of Texas, at a property owned by an elderly couple. But when their hosts catch them in the act, they find themselves on the receiving end of some brutal violence.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing an Iconic Demi Moore Movie This Week

Netflix is losing an iconic Demi Moore movie this week, and subscribers have just hours left to watch it before it's gone. Ghost — a 1990 romance drama starring Moore, Patrick Swayze, and Whoopi Goldberg — is leaving Netflix on Friday, Dec. 31, New Years Eve. Fans still have the rest of the day to queue up the iconic flick, before it's shuffled loose from the Netflix coil and sets off to possibly haunt another streamer.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy