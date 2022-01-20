USDA Releases 2020 Pesticide Data Program Annual Summary

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA has released the Illinois Crop Production 2021 Summary : the planted area for corn was down 3% from 2020, while the corn harvested for grain was down 2%. However, the corn yield is estimated at 202 bushels per acre, up 11 bushels from a year ago and corn production in Illinois was up 3% this year over 2020 : the planted area for soybeans was up 3% from last year while the harvested area for beans was also up 3% from a year ago. The state soybean yield is estimated at 64 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from 2020. The bean production was up 9% from a year ago : while the harvested area for oats was unchanged from last year, the oat yield at 83 bushels per acre, was up 25 bushels from last year, and the oats production was up 43% from the previous year. Meanwhile, the hay production was up 6% from 2020 with the harvested area for hay up 2% for a year ago.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO