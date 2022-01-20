ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Releases 2020 Pesticide Data Program Annual Summary

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Agriculture this week published the 2020 Pesticide Data Program Annual Summary. The summary shows that more than 99 percent of the samples tested had pesticide residues below benchmark levels...

www.953mnc.com

The Conversation U.S.

What is bioengineered food? An agriculture expert explains

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines bioengineered food as food that “contains detectable genetic material that has been modified through certain lab techniques that cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature.” If that definition sounds familiar, it is because it is essentially how genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, are defined – common vocabulary many people use and understand. On Jan. 1, 2022, the USDA implemented a new U.S. bioengineered food disclosure standard. Shoppers are seeing labels on food products with the terms “bioengineered” or “derived from bioengineering” printed on a green seal with the sun shining down...
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

Farm Bureau Seeks Revision to Cattle Transparency Act

The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Friday its support of the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2021, with the exception of the bill’s establishment of mandatory minimums for negotiated purchases. AFBF delegates voted last week in Atlanta to revise 2022 Farm Bureau policy. While Farm Bureau supports...
AGRICULTURE
Minnesota Reformer

Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack faced questions on how his agency is doling out emergency pandemic aid and fostering collaboration with historically Black colleges during a Thursday hearing before the House Agriculture Committee. Committee Chairman David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, asked Vilsack for “critical updates on the implementation of pandemic relief programs, including the […] The post Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

Unwanted Pesticides? Contact the Chemsweep Program

Now is the time to dispose of unwanted pesticides with the Chemsweep program. Winter is a great time to clean out your pesticide storage and take inventory. Extension agronomist Anna Hodgson explains that if you have canceled, suspended, or unwanted pesticides, now is the time to schedule disposal through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Chemsweep Program.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

Panel Recommends Limited WOTUS Definition, Protection for Ag Features

An EPA advisory panel recommends the agency continue to protect water rule exemptions for farm features, as it rewrites the Trump Navigable Waters Protection Rule that replaced WOTUS. EPA’s Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities advisory panel calls for a clear and limited WOTUS definition with exemptions for ditches, stock ponds,...
AGRICULTURE
ExecutiveBiz

Lumen Awarded $1.2B USDA Task Order for Data Transport Services; Zain Ahmed Quoted

Lumen Technologies has secured a potential 11-year, $1.2 billion task order from the Department of Agriculture to provide a wide area data transport service. The Louisiana-based company said Thursday the task order will put in place secure remote access, contact service and cloud connectivity services intended to help USDA employees oversee initiatives focused on farming, food and nutrition and forestry, as well as rural economic development.
INDUSTRY
95.3 MNC

Supply Chain and Environment Issues Fuel the Growing Demand for Biologicals in Agriculture

With the price and availability of some crop protection and fertilizer products, growers are looking for workable alternatives. One might be the use of biologicals. A growing number of biological products are providing growers with crop protection and soil fertility benefits. Matthew Pye, Biologicals Subject Matter Expert at FMC, says using biological products is easy and effective, “Learning to use biologicals is easy. It involves choosing the right product and the right practice.” Timing is also a factor. According to Pye timing includes “knowing when to put them out so things don’t get out of hand to the point that exceeds the capability of the product.”
AGRICULTURE
WVNews

Trone releases annual report

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-Md., has released his 2021 annual report outlining his efforts to serve his constituents, including advocating for resources to combat the opioid and mental health crises, ensuring access to unemployment insurance benefits and passing legislation to help make life easier for Marylanders. Over...
MARYLAND STATE
KAAL-TV

USDA launches renewable energy program for rural areas

(ABC 6 News) - The Department of Agriculture is making up to $10 million available to help people living in rural towns develop community renewable energy projects that will help them cut their energy costs and contribute to the nationwide effort to reduce pollution that contributes to climate change. These...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
95.3 MNC

Sec. Vilsack Highlights USDA’s Market Developments in 2021

It’s been one year since the Biden-Harris Administration took office. As a result of this anniversary, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack reflected on the accomplishments of the Department of Agriculture. The Biden-Harris Administration immediately went to work on addressing supply chain disruptions the agricultural sector experienced during the...
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Advances Market Opportunities through Farm to School Program

It’s no secret that supply chain issues experienced across the country have created challenges with food accessibility. Rising COVID-19 cases along with severe weather complicated the flow of goods and services, yet USDA programs have responded with creative solutions to ensure Americans had access to healthy foods. To make...
AGRICULTURE
Ellsworth American

USDA releases 2021 crop yields

ELLSWORTH — The 2021 New England field crop summary was released Jan. 13 by the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service New England Field Office. Maine yields were as follows:. Potatoes: Production is estimated at 18.7 million cwt (centum weight), up 39 percent from 2020....
MAINE STATE
95.3 MNC

Pioneer Says Many Farmers Making the Switch to Enlist E3® Soybeans

USDA pegged Indiana soybeans at a record high 59.5 bushels per acre in 2021. This despite another diverse growing season where some fields experienced drought while others had way too much moisture. “That’s why we focus on things that aren’t just top-end yield. There are the agronomic and defensive characteristics...
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

New EPA Pesticide Policy May Limit New Chemistries

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reversing decades of practice in an attempt to further the Agency’s compliance with the Endangered Species Act when evaluating new pesticides and ingredients. In the new policy, EPA will evaluate the potential effects of each new active ingredient on federally threatened or endangered...
ENVIRONMENT
95.3 MNC

USDA Seizes Illegally Imported Animal Products from China

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) seized and destroyed more than 1,900 pounds of prohibited pork, poultry, and ruminant products from New York City-area retailers. APHIS says the items came from China, lacked the required import permits and health certificates, and therefore are considered a risk...
AGRICULTURE
seehafernews.com

USDA to Invest up to $225 Million in Partner-Driven Conservation Program

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will invest $225 million this year through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). RCPP is a partner-driven program that leverages collective resources to find solutions to address natural resource challenges on agricultural land. This year’s funding announcements include opportunities for projects that address climate change, benefit...
AGRICULTURE
upr.org

USDA Program Encourages Farmers And Ranchers To Do Good For The Environment

“The Conservation Stewardship Program is one of USDA’s programs that provides incentives for farmers and ranchers to do good things with their lands,” said Brandon Willis, a professor at Utah State University and previous contributor to the 2008 Farm Bill. He explains. “But if you are willing to...
UTAH STATE
freedom929.com

USDA / 2021 CROP SUMMARY

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA has released the Illinois Crop Production 2021 Summary : the planted area for corn was down 3% from 2020, while the corn harvested for grain was down 2%. However, the corn yield is estimated at 202 bushels per acre, up 11 bushels from a year ago and corn production in Illinois was up 3% this year over 2020 : the planted area for soybeans was up 3% from last year while the harvested area for beans was also up 3% from a year ago. The state soybean yield is estimated at 64 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from 2020. The bean production was up 9% from a year ago : while the harvested area for oats was unchanged from last year, the oat yield at 83 bushels per acre, was up 25 bushels from last year, and the oats production was up 43% from the previous year. Meanwhile, the hay production was up 6% from 2020 with the harvested area for hay up 2% for a year ago.
ILLINOIS STATE

