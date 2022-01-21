ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' Taylor Rapp: Still absent Thursday

Rapp (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports....

Merced Sun-Star

Rams won’t have LT Whitworth, S Rapp against Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams will not have left tackle Andrew Whitworth or safety Taylor Rapp available when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC divisional playoff game Sunday. Whitworth hurt his ankle on the Rams’ first offensive play in a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday....
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

In surprise, Ravens fire defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale after disappointing season

The Ravens have fired defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, a surprising shakeup that comes less than two weeks after the end of a disappointing season. In a statement the Ravens released Friday, coach John Harbaugh said that he and Martindale, who had one year remaining on his contract in Baltimore, had “agreed to move forward in separate directions.” “We have had a great run on ...
NFL
