Raytown, MO

2 dead in shooting Thursday in Raytown

By Katharine Finnerty
 2 days ago
The Raytown Police Department said that two people were found dead Thursday afternoon in an apparent murder suicide.

Raytown police were dispatched to the 7600 block of Arlington Avenue around 4:11 p.m. on a call of a person shooting a family member and then himself, according to a news release.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found two deceased adult males inside the residence.

No one is in custody, and the investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline.

This is a developing story.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

 

