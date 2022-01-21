ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4 people, including infant, freeze to death being smuggled across US-Canada border

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H84mp_0drRwb4100

Four people, including two adults, a teen and an infant, have been found frozen to death about 40 feet from the U.S.-Canada border while being smuggled into North Dakota, according to U.S. and Canadian authorities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and law enforcement officers with the Department of Homeland Security performed a traffic stop Jan. 19 on a 15-passenger van about 1 mile from the border when they found two undocumented Indian nationals from Canada inside, according to the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Less than a quarter mile away from the border, law enforcement encountered and apprehended five additional undocumented Indian nationals that walked across the U.S. border from Manitoba, Canada, according to the RCMP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tujgf_0drRwb4100
Royal Canadian Mounted Police - PHOTO: In a photo released by the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police after they located four deceased individuals near the Canada/US border, Jan. 19, 2022.

One of the travelers who was taken into custody was carrying a backpack containing children's items, such as clothes, diapers and toys, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He told authorities he was carrying the backpack for a family that was traveling with their group but got separated from them as they traveled to the border during the night.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, coordinating with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, began a search on both sides of the border for additional travelers when they found the bodies of four individuals on the Canadian side of the border in Manitoba.

MORE: Over 90 people found in possible human smuggling case, some with COVID-19 symptoms: Police

The adult male, adult female, teen male and infant were found "frozen," according to Canadian authorities, and are believed to have died due to exposure.

The DOJ said, according to the group of travelers, the border crossing took an estimated 11 hours. Two of the travelers were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, the DOJ said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jjTT_0drRwb4100
Royal Canadian Mounted Police - PHOTO: In a photo released by the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police after they located four deceased individuals near the Canada/US border, Jan. 19, 2022.

The low temperature in Emerson, Manitoba, which is at the U.S.-Canada border, dipped to minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday.

Steve Shand, 47, a U.S. citizen from Florida who was driving the van, was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol and charged with one count of knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien had come to, entered, or remained in the United States in violation of law, having transported and moved or having attempted to transport and move such aliens, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ADXf_0drRwb4100
Royal Canadian Mounted Police - PHOTO: In a photo released by the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police after they located four deceased individuals near the Canada/US border, Jan. 19, 2022.

Shand made his first court appearance Thursday and is due back in court on Jan. 24. He is currently being held in custody in Grand Forks County in North Dakota.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death of the victims. The four travelers who died have not yet been identified.

The Mounted Police said it plans to continue searching for any additional people who may have been illegally crossing the border.

Comments / 4

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Gunshots fired at US Border Patrol from Mexico

A United States Customs and Border Protection agent was shot at from Mexico on New Year’s Day while arresting an illegal immigrant in Texas. Fox News reported that multiple bullets struck the agent’s vehicle, but the agent himself was not harmed. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin tweeted photos of the bullet holes in the agent’s truck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Florida State
SFGate

Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The United States...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Canadian truckers block highway at US border to protest Covid vaccine mandates

Dozens of Canadian truck drivers have blocked the highway near the US-Manitoba international border to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.Videos shared on social media showed truck drivers carrying Canadian flags and holding a demonstration on the Manitoba Highway 75, which connects the Emerson community in Manitoba with the US city of Pembina in North Dakota.The demonstration slowed down traffic on both sides and caused delays for vehicles both entering and leaving Canada.The drivers were protesting against Canada’s new vaccine mandates for truck drivers, which came into force on Saturday.Canadian truckers against cross-border vaccine mandates have started to block all lanes...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Smuggling#Border Patrol#Indian#Rcmp#Doj
The Independent

Four, including a baby and a teen, found frozen to death on Canada-Minnesota border

Four people, including an infant, have been found dead after being exposed to the cold near Minnesota’s border with Canada, a man has been charged with human smuggling in relation to the incident.Border patrol agents pulled over a Florida man, Steve Shand, 47, in a large van, on Wednesday near the border. According to a report by CBS Minnesota, there were allegedly two undocumented Indian nationals in his vehicle.On the way to the border patrol station officials came across another group who said they were expecting a pick-up but had been walking for 11 hours. They had items for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Infant among four bodies found near US-Canada border

Police in Canada have found the bodies of four people, including an infant, in a snowy field near the US border. The group died from exposure due to the frigid cold, which dropped to -35C (-31F) with wind chill, officials say. The bodies of a man, a woman, a teenage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hot 97-5

Family Found Dead following Traffic Stop Near North Dakota Border.

A family of four freezes to death traveling on foot to cross the border into the United States. Authorities facing blizzard conditions discover four bodies, including a baby and teen, on Wednesday, January 19th near Emerson, Manitoba and just yards away from the United States border. The Associated Press reports the tragedy began to reveal itself following a traffic stop by the U.S. Border Patrol in North Dakota.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

4 found dead in blizzard in Canada near US border

The bodies of four people, including an infant and a teen, were found in the Canadian province of Manitoba near the United States border in what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police believe was a failed crossing attempt during a blizzard.RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said it's believed they died from exposure. MacLatchy said U.S. authorities had notified RCMP on Wednesday about a different group of people who had been apprehended after crossing into the U.S. from near the town of Emerson Manitoba. That group had items for an infant but no baby was with them. That led authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

519K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy